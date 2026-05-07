Bella Kidman Cruise likes sister Sunday’s Met Gala post about “loving” their mum Nicole Kidman 

Bella Cruise Kidman is showing her support for her younger sister, Sunday Rose Kidman, after she made her Met Gala debut with their mother, Nicole Kidman.

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After fashion’s biggest night of the year, the 17-year-old model took to Instagram to recap the evening, which included sweet moments with her mother on the carpet.

“Florals for spring. groundbreaking,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love my mommy🥰 thank you, Anna, for having me. What a dream!!!! aaand wearing custom @dior – thank u so much jonathan 😭”

Almost 8,000 people liked the sweet post, including Bella. The post also included behind-the-scenes moments of her getting ready for the day.

Bella Cruise Kidman liked the Met Gala post Sunday Rose Kidman made. (Credit: Instagram)

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This year, Nicole co-chaired the event alongside Anna Wintour, Venus Williams and Beyoncé. Even though the Met Gala is strictly an adults-only event, an exception was made for Sunday.

Bella’s sweet gesture isn’t the first time that she’s rallied around her younger half-sibling.

She also liked her feature in W Magazine, which Sunday posted to Instagram in March 2025. Not only that, but she also liked a post Sunday made in 2024 about her modelling debut, which no longer appears on her profile.

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The model famously walked the catwalk for the first time 12 weeks after she turned 16, per Nicole’s conditions.

Even though it hasn’t been publicly confirmed whether the pair have met, Bella does follow Sunday on Instagram, but she does not follow her in return.

Sunday Rose shared her love for Nicole in the post. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole previously welcomed daughter Bella and son Connor Cruise during her marriage to Tom Cruise, which lasted almost 11 years.

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They split in 2001, and Nicole married Keith Urban in June 2006.

The couple famously split in 2025 after 19 years of marriage, when the Oscar winner filed for divorce in September 2025, which was then finalised by the former couple in January 2026.