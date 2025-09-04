Former MasterChef judge Matt Preston makes shock career announcement

MasterChef legend Matt Preston will be returning to TV screens with a brand new cooking show.

SBS announced the beloved food critic, 64, will be fronting an exciting new release, titled Matt Preston’s Food Adventures.

The news was confirmed at SBS’ Upfronts on September 3, where the broadcaster’s slate of programs for 2026 was unveiled.

Matt Preston is returning to screens with a brand new SBS show. (Credit: Getty)

Matt will be travelling across Australia and New Zealand’s finest wine regions to speak to local farmers, foragers and winemakers.

He will show viewers exactly how their favourite products are made in the picturesque locations.

Matt is no stranger to seeking out culinary perfection, having judged on MasterChef Australia for 10 years.

He joined the show upon its launch in 2009 but left in 2019 after contract negotiations with Network 10 broke down.

“It was time to move on [and] have more free time to explore our own creativity,” Gary claimed on Instagram at the time.

“It was never about the money and never will be about the money.”

But in May, fans were overjoyed by reports that Matt would reunite with Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris.

Matt hosted MasterChef Australia with Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris.

According to news.com.au, ABC executives were keen to sign up the trio for a brand new TV series.

The trio has remained friends over the years, hosting pop-up dinners and food festivals together.

But fans will have to wait and see whether their on-screen reunion gets the green light.