Original MasterChef Australia judges to reunite for mystery TV project

Calling all MasterChef Australia fans!

Industry sources have confirmed that an exciting new television series starring original judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan, and George Calombaris is set to premiere on Australian screens in the not-so-distant future.

According to the insider, as reported by news.com.au. executives at the ABC are eager to reunite the iconic trio for a new culinary program on the public broadcaster.

While it’s yet to be greenlit, many believe the series would reignite their television careers.

Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan, and George Calombaris starred on 11 seasons of MasterChef Australia together. (Credit: Getty)

What happened to the original MasterChef Australia judges?

All three men sensationally walked away from their cushy judging gigs on MasterChef in 2019 after 11 seasons following a pay dispute with Channel Ten.

At the time, it was reported that Matt, Gary, and George had all demanded a million-dollar contract from Channel Ten and made a pact to walk away from the network if they didn’t secure it, which did ultimately happen.

They were replaced by former winner Andy Allen, food critic Melissa Leong and late chef Jock Zonfrillo.

Following the tragic death of Jock in 2023, Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli joined Andy on the judging panel, with Melissa taking a step back to focus on Dessert Masters and other creative endeavours.

The trio is reportedly eager to reignite their primetime television careers. (Credit: Channel Ten)

While Matt and Gary have previously starred in two TV series since (Channel Seven’s short-lived cooking show Plate of Origin and an appearance on the 2022 season of My Kitchen Rules), the upcoming project would mark the first time all three men appeared onscreen together in more than five years.

After a highly publicised financial scandal in the years following 2019, George returned to television in 2022 with a six-part docuseries on Channel Ten.

Despite the expected pay cuts from the ABC, it is understood that the trio are incredibly keen to relaunch their on-screen partnership and give their television careers a new lease on life.

Watch this page for updates.