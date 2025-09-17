MasterChef star Julie Goodwin unrecognisable in shock new photos 

Julie Goodwin looked almost unrecognisable as she stepped out at Sydney Airport on Sunday.

Advertisement

The beloved MasterChef star, 54, showed off her impressive weight loss as she stepped out alongside her husband, Mick.

Julie looked happier than ever as she stepped out in a floral shirt and green straight-leg jeans, which she styled with a black padded jacket.

The 2009 MasterChef winner wore her signature square frames and carried two bags with her after arriving back from a holiday in Broome.

MasterChef star Julie Goodwin looked almost unrecognisable as she stepped out at Sydney Airport on Sunday. (Credit: Media Mode)

Advertisement

Julie and Mick visited Western Australia for Shinju Matsuri, the “festival of the pearl”.

The festival dates back to Broome’s original pearling days, where the community would celebrate the safe return of pearl divers to shore.

Julie and Mick first met in 1989 and have been married since 1995. The loved-up couple share three sons.

Julie’s romantic holiday comes after she recently addressed her body transformation after fans expressed concern for her health.

Advertisement

“Thanks to all who have expressed concern about my health,” she wrote on Instagram on July 10.

The beloved MasterChef star, 54, showed off her weight loss as she stepped out alongside her husband, Mick. (Credit: Media Mode)

“I am well, and I am within the healthy weight range. My doctor concurs.”

“For those who have asked for advice or tips, I am not qualified to provide this. It’s advice that should be sought from your trusted health professionals, not from me. I am a TV cook.”

Advertisement

She urged people not to write their opinions about her health on her public social media pages.

“For those who want to comment on the shape and condition of my body, please, do it on your own page, because I’m tired of reading it,” she continued.

Julie rose to fame after winning MasterChef in 2009. (Credit: Channel Ten)

“For that reason, I’ll be turning off comments on this post. For those who like to see the food I make and occasional other bits and pieces from my days, please stick around, cause that’s what I’ll be posting.

Advertisement

“For all of us, can we please find something more interesting to talk about. Can we please model kindness to our kids and grandkids, and can we please leave this obsession with people’s bodies back in the 1980s?”

On the final slide of her carousel, she shared a picture of Little Red Riding Hood, who asks the Big Bad Wolf why she looks different. The wolf, who is dressed as her grandmother, responds with “Please stop body shaming”.