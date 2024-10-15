Who is former MasterChef judge Melissa Long dating?

Following her marriage with Joe Jones, former MasterChef judge Melissa Leong dated father-of-three Rob Mason for two years until they split in May 2023.

The celebrity chef has since kept her love life under wraps and is seemingly single.

Take a look inside Melissa Leong’s relationship with Rob Mason…

News of Melissa and Rob’s blossoming love story came after the MasterChef star announced her separation from her husband Joe Jones in December 2020, almost four years after they tied the knot in California.

She shared the news of their split via Instagram at the time, sharing a black-and-white snap of the two on their wedding day.

“It has brought us such happiness to walk together, but the time has come for Joe and I to part ways and walk on, apart,” she said.

“We ask for your kindness and consideration for our privacy, we will not be making any further comment as our private lives have, and will always remain exactly that.”

Melissa and Rob seemed like a match made in heaven. (Credit: Instagram)

Melissa and Rob went public with their relationship back in September 2021, after Melissa dedicated a message to the father-of-three on Father’s Day.

“Gratuitous hot dad post, a day late,” Melissa penned on Instagram, sharing a stunning black-and-white photo of Rob.

“Creator of world-class cosmetics and the brains behind @morrismotley, brilliant father to a legendary babe squad, and the best part of my day, nothing but love @therobmason.”

Melissa and Rob went public in September 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

Their public debut came after the 42-year-old sparked dating rumours just days before after she shared several Instagram Stories about Rob.

One of the posts included a photo of herself preparing breakfast with Rob’s daughters, where she captioned it: “Breakfast tacos for the squad.”

She then uploaded a photo of Rob on Father’s Day and wrote: “Hottest dad. Cutest babes.”

Rob also shared a candid shot of Melissa to his own Instagram a few days prior, where she commented that it was “just the beginning.”

The couple shared numerous sweet and loving snaps over the course of their relationship. (Credit: Instagram)

In June 2022, Melissa was holidaying with Rob revealing in a hilarious Instagram post that many MasterChef fans had been mistaking Rob for late celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo.

“The amount of strangers who have voluntarily told me that @therobmason is “awesome”, “hilarious” and has “good energy” this week on tour, is a bit ridiculous. I mean, he’s OK,” she joked.

The post then finished up with Melissa admitting that at the 2022 TV Week Logie Awards a reporter also made the same mistake. “Funny story, someone spoke to him for a full five minutes on the red carpet thinking he was @zonfrillo,” she joked.

“Thank you for eventually replying to my DM.” (Credit: Instagram)

Melissa later shared a dedicated and adoring tribute to her partner, revealing the very modern way their romance began.

For their first Valentine’s Day together, Melissa paid tribute to her man by posting a sweet snap of them dressed to the nines and sharing a kiss.

“Thank you for eventually replying to my DM, @therobmason,” she said, followed by a quote from Love Actually. “To me, you are perfect.”

“Except for your views on onion, coriander, and how often Maccas drive through is socially acceptable. Fortunately, we can agree that moonwalking in the supermarket is always ok.”

However, in May 2023, the Daily Mail reported that the two had split after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and Melissa removed all her photos of Rob.

In the months following, the pair started following each other once again and Melissa even shared a photo of Rob’s daughter in a Halloween costume, leading fans to think the two were back together.

