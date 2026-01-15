We finally know when The Chase Australia is airing in 2026!

Quiz fans rejoice, because The Chase Australia is coming back with a bang in 2026!

With Larry Emdur back as the host and a group of refreshed Chasers, it’s going to be bigger and bolder than ever.

Read about it below.

The Chasers are ready to push contestants on The Chase Australia 2026. (Credit: Channel Seven )

Who is the Chase Australia cast?

This year, you will see Chasers (Matt Parkinson), Supernerd (Issa Schultz), The Shark (Brydon Coverdale), The Smiling Assassin (Shaun Wallace), The Governess (Anne Hegerty), The Professor (Mark Labbett) and Tiger Mum (Cheryl Toh) push contestants to their limits.

The network has promised that this season is the “most thrilling” yet, so get ready to be on the edge of your seat!

What time is The Chase on Channel Seven in Australia?

You can watch The Chase Australia on Channel Seven and 7plus at 5pm, on January 19.

The biggest win ever on The Chase Australia happened in 2025…. will a new record be set in 2026? (Credit: Channel Seven)

What is the biggest win on The Chase Australia?

In September 2025, a team of four contestants shocked the nation when they won $141,000 in prize money.

Contestants Helen-Mary McMeekan, Ben Quinn, Byron Bay and Monica Lenaz initially started with $41,000 in the pot.

Then, after they reached 13 steps, they triggered the Mega Money Spinner, boosting their pool by another $100,000.

In the end, they maintained their lead and beat Anne.

Anne Hegerty, who is known as The Governess, has revealed the salaries of the Chasers. (Credit: Channel Seven)

How much do Chasers get paid?

Anne, who makes appearances on The Chase Australia and The Chase UK, told The Mirror that Chasers are paid per show in the UK.

When asked if a new Chaser might join the show, she said that it wasn’t something that she and the other Chasers wanted.

“We are paid per show, so we’re not on a salary. It’s not as if they’re going to up the budget and add a new salary,” she told The Mirror.

“A new Chaser would just mean the same number of shows shared between more people – so less money for everyone. So, hope not!”