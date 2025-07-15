The surprise gift helping Magda Szubanski get through cancer treatment

Much loved Aussie comedian, Magda Szubanski, has taken to social media to give fans an update on her cancer journey.

Speaking to her 343k followers, the beloved Kath & Kim star revealed one of the things helping her get through each day as she undergoes chemotherapy for stage 4 mantle Cell Lymphoma.

“Having the cancer is not all that bad,” she said in a video which has since been viewed more than 105k times.

Sitting in a room inside her home, Magda, who decided to shave her hair off before starting treatment, went on to show she had been gifted the new Lego Land Rover classic Defender which will keep her busy over the coming weeks as she continues her fight.

Magda revealed her diagnosis in May. (Credit: Instagram)

“I am such an 11-year-old boy trapped in a 64-year-old lesbian’s body. I don’t know how that happened it just is what it is,” she joked, adding she was running out of things to do.

“Getting so bored now,” she continued.

“This will keep me busy for a bit. Tricky with chemo induced numbness in fingertips but…I’ve planned ahead and ordered a building kit with pliers and finger protectors!! GOOD TIMES!!! Now all I need is a Lego Queen Elizabeth II to pop in the driver’s seat.”

Magda’s most recent update comes just weeks after she thanked her friends, family and fans for all the love and support.

The comedian has been keeping fans update on her cancer journey via Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s just been so moving. I just feel so loved,” she shared on Instagram.

In May, Magda made the shock health announcement that she was battling the rare and fast-moving blood cancer after discovering it during a breast screen.

“I won’t sugar-coat it: it’s rough. But I’m hopeful. I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me,” he said.

She went on to encourage her followers to get tested.

“…get tested and listen to your body.”