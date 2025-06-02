Magda Szubanski has shared a deeply personal update with her well-wishers on social media just days after revealing that she was battling a “very aggressive” form of cancer.

The beloved actress first confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma – a fast-moving blood cancer on May 29th.

That same day, she revealed that she had started an intense treatment called Nordic Protocol in the hopes of entering remission and remaining cancer-free for the next several years.

On June 1st, the star returned to social media with an update where she thanked her followers for the outpouring of love and messages of support that she had received.

“Hello, my darlings. I just wanted to say a massive thank you for all the love and support,” she said in the video, which can be viewed above.

“It’s just been so moving and, really, you are the wind beneath my wings. Thank you very much. Love you all.”

“It’s pretty overwhelming, but I just feel so loved up”.

Magda Szubanski has provided a heartfelt update after her cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Instagram)

Magda hits back at trolls

While the comments section of her initial cancer announcement was overwhelmingly positive, the actress did also reveal that she had noticed a significant amount of negativity.

Specifically, she was targeted by conspiracy theorists who claimed that her diagnosis was linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. During the lockdown, Magda dressed as her beloved Kath and Kim character, Sharon, for an ad encouraging others to be safe by getting vaccinated.

“Ok. Enough! Not the conversation I want to be having right now,” she wrote on X, a day after she went public with her heartbreaking health news.

“Let me be very, very clear…I helped out as a good citizen to boost morale during COVID, but I NEVAH EVAH was an ‘avid supporter of vaccinations’ and categorically DID NOT insist on them for others. Why? Because – I’m not a frickin’ doctor!!

“I’ve seen this LIBEL repeated several times now. Lazy cut-and-paste journalism. Please correct and before you at me, explaining what ‘mandatory’ means is NOT the same as enforcing it.”

“This lie has gone beyond trolls and is now creeping into reports. I won’t ignore incorrect information intended to warp the narrative and the truth.”