The Block 2026 Week 2 Family Bathroom reveals: Tour every room

Scores:

Shaynna Blaze: 8.5

Marty Fox: 8.5

Darren Palmer: 8.5

Total: 25.5

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Courtney and Sev swept the board, once again securing a first-place victory.

Their victory no doubt came as a huge blow to their competitors, making them the unbeaten champions so far.

They won praise for their floor plan, perfectly positioned powder room cavity slider, and high-impact finishes.

However, their budget raised eyebrows, with a budget estimate of $20,700.25 and cash spend of $53,272.33.

The Block‘s 2023 winner, Steph Ottavio, praised the couple’s design, particularly the VELUX FCM 3046 skylight, which sits above the double vanity.

“I can see why they’ve won,” she tells New Idea. “It’s a really nice execution.”

“It’s impressive light where you’re needing it at a makeup area.”

Meanwhile, VELUX’s Skylight Expert, Carl Swanson, who worked with the teams to realise their visions, gave her verdict on Courtney and Sev’s decision to transform their two skylights into one.

“Courtney and Sev started off with two skylights, with one openable one over the shower, but ultimately went for one large-format fixed option, which removed the bulkhead to let in more light,” she explains.

“It would have been nice to have the two skylights, with one of them being operable over the shower.”