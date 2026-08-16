The Block 2026 Week 2 Family Bathroom reveals: Tour every room

The Block‘s second week saw the teams renovate the Family Bathroom and Powder Rooms.
It didn’t come without its challenges, with Lisa and Rosco left in crisis when their tiling wasn’t approved.
And they weren’t the only ones not to finish their rooms.
So, who won and what did the final rooms look like?
Scroll down for every single reveal.
Week 2: All of the Family Bathroom renovations
Courtney and Sev
WINNERS
Scores:
- Shaynna Blaze: 8.5
- Marty Fox: 8.5
- Darren Palmer: 8.5
- Total: 25.5
Feedback:
Courtney and Sev swept the board, once again securing a first-place victory.
Their victory no doubt came as a huge blow to their competitors, making them the unbeaten champions so far.
They won praise for their floor plan, perfectly positioned powder room cavity slider, and high-impact finishes.
However, their budget raised eyebrows, with a budget estimate of $20,700.25 and cash spend of $53,272.33.
The Block‘s 2023 winner, Steph Ottavio, praised the couple’s design, particularly the VELUX FCM 3046 skylight, which sits above the double vanity.
“I can see why they’ve won,” she tells New Idea. “It’s a really nice execution.”
“It’s impressive light where you’re needing it at a makeup area.”
Meanwhile, VELUX’s Skylight Expert, Carl Swanson, who worked with the teams to realise their visions, gave her verdict on Courtney and Sev’s decision to transform their two skylights into one.
“Courtney and Sev started off with two skylights, with one openable one over the shower, but ultimately went for one large-format fixed option, which removed the bulkhead to let in more light,” she explains.
“It would have been nice to have the two skylights, with one of them being operable over the shower.”
Adam and Jolene
Second place
Scores:
- Shaynna Blaze: 8
- Marty Fox: 8
- Darren Palmer: 8.5
- Total: 24.5
Feedback:
Adam and Jolene narrowly missed the win again, ranking in second place.
However, the judges were underwhelmed by their decision to remove the door on the toilet, taking away its privacy from the rest of the bathroom.
“Look, the only people it’s going to work for are those who go down to the nudist beach down the road,” Shaynna brutally shared.
The judges also didn’t approve of the room’s lighting, however, the couple were praised for their choice of colour palette.
Though their other design choices were highly praised, it wasn’t enough to score them the win.
Chantel and Wyatt
Third place
Scores:
- Shaynna Blaze: 7
- Marty Fox: 7
- Darren Palmer: 7.5
- Total: 21.5
Feedback:
After their delayed start in week one, Chantel and Wyatt had a confident finish in week two.
Their home was praised for its hidden toilet and polished finishes, but the judges questioned the clashing entry and powder rooms.
Marty liked the wall sconces while Shaynna praised the luxury tapware, but didn’t like its placement in the room.
They might not have come in first place, but they did win the CommBank budget challenge prize of $10,000.
Rick and Tayla
Fourth place
Scores:
- Shaynna Blaze: 5
- Marty Fox: 6.5
- Darren Palmer: 7
- Total: 18.5
Feedback:
Rick and Tayla sadly ended the week unfinished, with the bathroom only around 70 per cent completed.
The judges still saw some positives, with Marty remarking on its practical direction, while Shaynna praised the wall and floor tiles.
Darren thought the plan was sensible but potentially too safe, however, it was a clear improvement from the week before.
Lisa and Rosco
Fifth place
Scores:
- Shaynna Blaze: 4
- Marty Fox: 5
- Darren Palmer: 6.5
- Total: 15.5
Feedback:
Lisa and Rosco had a very disappointing week as they were unable to recover from their tiling issues.
After the slanted floor wasn’t approved, they were unable to complete their bathroom, losing them the change to compete.
Marty said it would have been the best layout, with Darren describing their tradie woes as heartbreaking.
Shaynna loved their tapware while Darren praised their vanity, but their unfinished room left them unable to get any big numbers.