Reclusive Number 96 bombshell tipped for TV Week Logies Hall of Fame after decades in hiding

NEED TO KNOW A major network is reportedly “eyeing off” Abigail for one last tell-all interview — and there’s talk of a Logie Hall of Fame induction too!

for one last tell-all interview — and there’s talk of a too! “Her legions of fans would love one last goodbye,” says a source.

From Number 96 to Sons and Daughters to pop music, Abigail did it all.

to to pop music, Abigail did it all. The star quit the spotlight in the early 2000s, to live a life of near-total isolation.

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As the buxom Bev Houghton on the scandalous soap opera Number 96, the actress known mononymously as Abigail was Australia’s number one pin-up.

Her golden locks, smouldering gaze, and Brigitte Bardot wiggle made ‘Abi’ a phenomenon. But then, at the absolute peak of her fame, she vanished.

Now, sources exclusively reveal to New Idea that the retired British-born star, who is nearing 80, could be about to make a shock return to the spotlight.

“There’s a lot of interest around doing one last interview, a big sit-down,” reveals a showbiz insider, who hints that a “major network is eyeing Abi off”.

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Playing Number 96‘s Bev made Abigail a household name. (Credit: Archive)

The honour of a lifetime

There is also some chatter about Abigail being inducted into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame in recognition of her incredible career and contribution to Aussie soaps.

Along with Number 96, Abigail starred in Sons and Daughters, Family and Friends, Chances and Neighbours. She also appeared in movies, like Alvin Purple and its sequel, and was one of the first soap stars to dabble in a pop music career.

Recent Logies Hall of Fame inductees include Magda Szubanski, Rebecca Gibney, the late Brian Walsh and Bruce McAvaney.

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Our source notes that while Abigail has resisted the public eye for decades, honouring her legacy is something she has always “very much wanted to do, especially for her legions of still-devoted fans”.

Adored soap star Abigail, seen on the right in late 2017, was last reported to be living quietly on the NSW coast. (Credit: Archive/Social Media)

What happened to Abigail?

For Abigail, fame was never the dream; it was a by-product of a job she desperately wanted to be respected for.

While the public saw a confident siren, the reality was far more fragile. The pressure to maintain her allure took a toll, and Abigail struggled with an eating disorder at a time when such battles were fought in silence.

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Ultimately, her sex-symbol status became a cage. In 2002, after a stint as a Jenny Craig spokesperson, Abigail decided to pursue a life of near-total isolation.

In 2011, Abigail was discovered living in the Wimmera region, nearly 300 kilometres from Melbourne.

She and her second husband, Adrian Wright, of Prisoner fame, were virtual hermits.

Their existence was brought into a harsh light following devastating floods that forced them to flee their home.

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The couple sought refuge in a disused church, eventually moving into the tiny, dilapidated Sunday school building.

Locals told media that while Adrian was occasionally seen about town in second-hand shops, Abigail remained hidden and was happy living with her cats, dogs and chickens. When she did emerge, she was often veiled or wore a large hat.

Playing Caroline Morrell in Sons and Daughters brought Abigail more soapie success. (Credit: Archive)

Where is Number 96 star Abigail now?

By 2021, however, Abigail’s life had shifted once again. With Adrian passing away in 2015, she relocated to the New South Wales coast to focus on her health and “enjoying life by the beach”.

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While this new chapter offered a reprieve from the squalor of her past, it brought new terrors.

Friend and former co-star Clayton Williamson says Abigail was forced even further into hiding after a “deranged” stalker repeatedly accosted her, including once at a local hair salon.

The ordeal reportedly left Abigail frightened for her life and reaffirmed her decision to leave the spotlight.

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“I’ve realised that I don’t have to be that person anymore,” Abigail said, seemingly at peace, in one of her final interviews. “I don’t need the cameras. I’ve found a way to be happy without all of that.”

Now it remains to be seen if she will step back into the spotlight to celebrate her legacy, one last time.