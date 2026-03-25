Magda Szubanski announces exciting new project after cancer battle

Magda Szubanski has announced she is releasing her second memoir.

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The Kath and Kim star, 64, will be releasing a new book, titled I Can’t Tell You But I Will, on September 29, 2026.

It will explore her “complicated relationship with her dying mother, Margaret”, and follows her 2015 memoir, Reckoning.

“As Magda stepped into the fight for same-sex marriage in Australia, she was also confronting the heartbreak of her mother’s decline,” a description explains.

Magda Szubanski is releasing a new memoir about grief. (Credit: Getty)

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The memoir will take an honest and hard-hitting look at grief and see Magda reveal what it was like battling with those emotions privately while continuing on her very public career.

Her first memoir, Reckoning, focused on a different period of her life, reflecting on her childhood and her father’s activities as a Polish spy during World War Two.

It was highly acclaimed and won Book of the Year at the 2016 Australian Book Industry Awards.

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The news of Magda’s new memoir comes just weeks after she confirmed that she was in remission from stage four cancer.

Magda was diagnosed with Mantle Cell lymphoma, a rare and fast-moving blood cancer, in May 2025.

But in February 2026, she shared the happy news with fans that she had completed chemotherapy and was officially in remission.

The news comes after Magda confirmed she is in remission from stage four cancer. (Credit: Instagram)

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“It’s not a cure, but because I’ve got a good remission, that hopefully means that I’ll keep the cancer at bay for a good long time,” she explained at the time.

In an Instagram video message, Magda also thanked fans for their support and criticised trolls for spreading cruel rumours about her health.

“Seems I’m not dead, I’d better check with social media because that knows more about me than I do,” she said with her signature sense of humour.

“Thank you! I’m alive! I love you. DON’T believe anything unless you see it HERE on my Instagram feed or from a reputable news source,” she added in a caption.

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