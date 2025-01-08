Kevin Costner and Demi Moore’s secret relationship REVEALED

Demi Moore and Kevin Costner have both enjoyed long and successful careers in Hollywood.

They have also experienced their share of heartbreak, with five failed marriages between them.

And while the A-list friends have run in the same circles for decades, New Idea has learned they could soon be embarking on something more together – if their closest pals have their way that is!

On the red carpet promoting their film, Mr. Brooks in 2007. (Credit: Getty)

“All their mutual friends are urging them to finally give romance a try,” our Hollywood insider reveals.

“They’re both single and they have so much in common. Kevin has always admired Demi and loves her company.

He’s also a huge fan of her brain, her talent – and her stunning good looks.”

Meanwhile, Demi’s pals are pointing out that when it comes to the star finding a forever partner, the successful and good-looking Kevin “ticks every box”.

“Everyone is convinced that Kevin is the ideal man for Demi because he’s the kind of confident, secure, and stable man she needs,” says the source.

“They also think he looks a little bit like [her second ex-husband] Bruce Willis!”

“The timing is right,” says our source. (Credit: Getty)

Timing is everything when it comes to love, and Kevin and Demi are now both very available!

His marriage to Christine Baumgartner ended in 2023. Demi was last linked to Swiss chef Daniel Humm in 2022, but that relationship fizzled out in less than a year.

“Their friends do not want them to miss this golden opportunity to be happy together,” our source says.

Kevin, 69, and Demi, 62, also currently share a professional bond. He has just ended his leading role on Yellowstone, while Demi’s currently starring in Landman.

Both television series were created by writer, producer, and director Taylor Sheridan and focus on the behind-the-scenes drama within the cattle and oil industries respectively.

Is Demi and Kevin’s relationship Hollywood’s best-kept secret? (Credit: Getty)

“While Kevin had his issues with Taylor on Yellowstone, he encouraged Demi to do Landman, which has proven to be a huge success like Yellowstone, and he told her to make the most of the opportunity to work with Taylor,” our source explains.

“He’s always wanted what’s best for Demi – and she has always listened to him.”

Now it seems the pair just need to face up to the fact that they would make a really good couple!

“Both Kevin and Demi have quietly told their friends that they’re open to the idea,” our source adds.

“Don’t be surprised if they’re seen spending more time together in public very soon.”

