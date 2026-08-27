Royals take over TV! From Queen Camilla’s Hollywood near-miss to Meghan Markle’s acting comeback

The royals have always been incredibly private, rarely appearing on TV, except for official messages.

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However, that all appears to be changing, with the royal family opting for a switch of tactics to boost their public profile.

Even the monarchs themselves are signing up, with Queen Camilla almost making a royal cameo in a major Hollywood project.

With news that Meghan Markle also might be returning to the small screen, we’re breaking down every royal TV cameo for you, past and future.

Read on for all the moments you might have missed.

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Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle’s TV projects have come to light. (Credit: Getty)

Queen Camilla: Only Murders in the Building

It might sound like a far-fetched rumour, but Queen Camilla, 79, was actually lined up to appear in Only Murders in the Building.

Showrunner John Hoffman made the wild revelation during a recent chat with Vulture, leaving fans stunned.

“We almost got Camilla. I know it’s insane, but yes, there was a moment,” he revealed.

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While the show has had many A-list cameos, from Sting to Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, they never expected to secure royalty, let alone Camilla.

However, the cameo ultimately didn’t go ahead, with John revealing that it was down to the UK’s stricter filming rules.

While that didn’t stop the likes of David Tennant and Olivia Colman from signing up, the process is a whole lot stricter for royals, from a security standpoint alone.

Hopefully, this doesn’t mark the end of Camilla’s Hollywood plans.

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Queen Camilla nearly starred on Only Murders in the Building. (Credit: Disney/Miya Mizuno)

King Charles: Soap operas and documentaries

King Charles, 77, could be leading the royal TV push, as he’s been no stranger to popping up on TV over the years.

Before acceding to the throne, Charles famously made a pre-recorded cameo for the British soap opera Coronation Street‘s 40th anniversary, appearing on a fictional news bulletin.

He also appeared in a special BBC centenary episode of The Repair Shop in 2022, while he and Camilla have also made a video appearance on American Idol.

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And it appears that Charles has no plans of slowing down now that he’s become monarch, releasing his very own Prime Video documentary earlier this year.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premiered on the platform in February 2026 and saw the monarch address his concerns for the environment.

As a longtime climate activist, it’s no surprise that Charles has continued to use his platform as King to shine a spotlight on such issues.

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Of course, Charles also issues a TV video message every year on Christmas Day for the King’s speech.

King Charles has fronted his own environmentalism documentary. (Credit: Getty)

Meghan Markle: The Gentlemen

Meghan Markle is no stranger to Hollywood, having established herself as an actress before marrying into the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, rose to fame as Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama Suits, but quit when she got engaged to Prince Harry, 41.

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She recently appeared on MasterChef Australia and has worked in production through Archewell Productions, but reports are swirling that Meghan is lining up an acting return.

Following the news of her UK move with Harry, rumours began swirling that Meghan had been cast in The Gentlemen series, starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario.

Refusing to deny the rumours, Netflix’s scripted chief Manda Levin cryptically said, “All bets are off,” at Edinburgh TV Festival.

Deadline claimed that talks are in early stages for Meghan to appear on Season 3 of Guy Ritchie’s drama, which was recently given the green light.

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With fans still waiting for Season 2 to drop, it remains to be seen what Meghan’s role could look like.

It would be quite the bold screen return for Meghan, with the series following Eddie Horniman (Theo), who inherits his father’s country estate, only to discover it’s a cannabis empire.

Meghan Markle is an actress by trade, rising to fame on Suits. (Credit: Getty)

Prince Harry: Documentaries

Despite being married to an actress, Prince Harry is one of the royals who has only made rare TV appearances.

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Rather than appearing in scripted TV shows, the Duke of Sussex has generally kept his appearances to chat shows.

He has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and featured on the podcast Joe Marler Will See You Now.

Otherwise, his TV appearances have been restricted to a brief MasterChef Australia cameo, where he spoke to Meghan on the phone, and an on-camera intro for Thomas & Friends‘ 25th anniversary in 2020.

However, he is heavily involved in TV production, working on documentaries through Archewell Productions, including Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead.

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From the Oprah interview to many documentaries, Harry is no stranger to media. (Credit: CBS)

Prince William: Travel cameo

Prince William delighted fans when he made an unexpected appearance on The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

In the October 2025 episode, William, 44, gave a rare, unscripted tour of Windsor Castle to Eugene, before they grabbed a pint at a local pub.

During the episode, William got candid about his struggles with grief following the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022.

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“I do miss my grandmother and my grandfather. It’s been quite a bit of a change, so you do think about them not being here anymore, and particularly being in Windsor; for me Windsor is her,” he shared.

“She loved it here. She spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she’d want you to see it.

Prince William made a cameo on The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy. (Credit: Apple TV+)

“She had her horses here as well, as you can imagine, that was a big deal for her, so that’s why she loved it here.”

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Other than this, William’s TV appearances have generally been restricted to documentaries, such as We Can End Homelessness, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, and A Planet for Us All.

Could an acting cameo be on the cards for the future King? Let’s hope so.

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