“A trap”: Why Prince Harry’s UK return threatens William’s strained bond with King Charles

Prince Harry’s UK return has caused quite a stir, with nobody more than his brother, Prince William.

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The once-inseparable siblings have not been seen publicly together since August 2024, but they could be forced back into close proximity.

New Idea understands that William, 44, is particularly concerned about Harry’s return because of his already strained relationship with King Charles.

“William’s patience is being tested fully right now,” a royal insider tells us.

Prince William has fears about how Harry’s UK return will affect his relationship with Charles. (Credit: Getty)

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“He fears Charles bending over backwards to welcome Harry home is going to put him in an untenable position. William’s position is clear – the security and safety of the family.

“Charles is all caught up in the excitement of seeing his grandkids, but what about leaks and tell-alls?

“It’s incredibly frustrating for William and the fear is that Charles is walking into a trap, but there’s very little he can do. Charles has very little patience for what he considers to be ‘negativity’ regarding Harry’s return.”

While Charles is excited for Harry’s impending move, William is concerned that it will push him out of the fold, given that his relationship with his father has already deteriorated to once-monthly visits.

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Kate Middleton is said to be determined to mend any fractures in the family, and is urging William to make peace with Charles, 77, and Harry, 41.

“There’s an overwhelming sense of dread that Harry’s return is going to push him and Charles further apart and it’s keeping William awake at night,” our source continues.

“It’s why Kate’s insisting on playing peacemaker with Charles. She’s not going to stand by and let Harry and Meghan ruin what’s left of her husband’s relationship with his father.

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Could William be iced out by King Charles and Prince Harry? (Credit: Getty)

“They both have jobs to do and can’t be distracted by these people.

“Kate wants to play ‘good cop’ to William’s ‘bad cop’ and try to convince Charles to err on the side of caution – and not expect too much from them when it comes to ‘welcome home’ mats.”

With Harry and Meghan Markle set to touch down in the UK with their kids, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, in a matter of days, only time will tell how it will affect the brothers’ relationship.

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Will it spark a fresh start for the warring siblings, or will it see their estrangement deepen?

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