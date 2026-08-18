  •  
Advertisement
Home Royals King Charles

Is this another Spare? “Regretful” Prince Harry plots memoir rewrite to save his relationship with King Charles

He's determined to make things right.
justine harkness
Loading the player...

Prince Harry is reportedly considering a public apology to King Charles to make amends for their strained relationship, with New Idea hearing he hopes to do so with a rewritten memoir.

Advertisement

Even though RadarOnline.com reported that the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, are reportedly in talks about potentially releasing a “carefully worded statement”, we’ve heard he hopes to take it one step further.

New Idea understands that he is “desperately trying to negotiate” to release a revised version of Spare, which was released in 2023, or one that reflects on experiences following its release.

King Charles Prince Harry
Prince Harry reportedly hopes that his new memoir could win over King Charles, and be a step in the right direction. (Credit: Getty)

“He had a lot of regrets over some of his takes and the details he should never have revealed,” our source claims.

Advertisement

Famously, Harry referenced his relationship with his father in the memoir, which was published by Penguin Random House.

Details included him alleging that his father didn’t hug him when he told him that Princess Diana passed away, and he wrote about their complicated relationship.

The potential follow-up allegedly focuses on the fallout he and his wife have had with the King following their departure from the royal family in 2020.

Advertisement

“It’s his chance to make things right and eat some humble pie. He and Meghan are desperately running out of options,” our insider continues.

The move comes after Harry and Meghan privately met with the King last month, with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, in tow.

While it seemed like a step in the right direction to mending the rift between the father and son, a source previously told New Idea that Charles is “over the drama and chaos around Harry”.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghanare determined to redeem themselves with King Charles. (Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

“He never wanted it to come to this, but now it’s so serious; Harry’s inheritance could even be on the line,” the royal insider shared with us.

With the possibility that Harry could be removed from the will, we were also told that “his recent visit to the UK was almost the final straw for Charles”.

“He’s been Harry’s last remaining champion, of sorts, in the royal family, but after recent events, even Charles has had enough.”

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement
royal banner
justine harkness
Justine Harkness Freelance Contributor

For 30 years, Justine Harkness has been a leading entertainment journalist, with 15 years embedded in the heart of the Los Angeles celebrity scene. She has covered major showbiz stories across Sydney, London, and LA for outlets including OK! (US and UK), Star, Heat, Closer, The Sun, In Touch, The National Enquirer, and many more, plus guest appearances on BBC Radio, Sky News, and various UK TV entertainment specials. Thanks to her extensive network, her career highlights include breaking major exclusives, such as the news of Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Johnny Depp’s affair with Amber Heard. From the weddings of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli to interviewing Lionel Richie at home, Justine has covered the biggest names and moments in entertainment. With a BA in English Literature, Justine started work as a statistician in the Channel 9 cricket commentary box for three seasons, before landing a job on Australia’s enfante terrible ‘NW’ magazine as a sub-editor. With London calling, she would spend 15 years in the UK, the highlights of which included sitting next to Sting at Madonna’s West End debut in London and shaking Zara Phillips’ hand at a ball. Now based in Santa Monica, where she lives with her musical genius teenage son, Justine loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty, fashion, and the stories that captivate audiences worldwide.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement