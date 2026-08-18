Is this another Spare? “Regretful” Prince Harry plots memoir rewrite to save his relationship with King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly considering a public apology to King Charles to make amends for their strained relationship, with New Idea hearing he hopes to do so with a rewritten memoir.

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Even though RadarOnline.com reported that the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, are reportedly in talks about potentially releasing a “carefully worded statement”, we’ve heard he hopes to take it one step further.

New Idea understands that he is “desperately trying to negotiate” to release a revised version of Spare, which was released in 2023, or one that reflects on experiences following its release.

Prince Harry reportedly hopes that his new memoir could win over King Charles, and be a step in the right direction. (Credit: Getty)

“He had a lot of regrets over some of his takes and the details he should never have revealed,” our source claims.

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Famously, Harry referenced his relationship with his father in the memoir, which was published by Penguin Random House.

Details included him alleging that his father didn’t hug him when he told him that Princess Diana passed away, and he wrote about their complicated relationship.

The potential follow-up allegedly focuses on the fallout he and his wife have had with the King following their departure from the royal family in 2020.

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“It’s his chance to make things right and eat some humble pie. He and Meghan are desperately running out of options,” our insider continues.

The move comes after Harry and Meghan privately met with the King last month, with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, in tow.

While it seemed like a step in the right direction to mending the rift between the father and son, a source previously told New Idea that Charles is “over the drama and chaos around Harry”.

Prince Harry and Meghanare determined to redeem themselves with King Charles. (Credit: Getty)

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“He never wanted it to come to this, but now it’s so serious; Harry’s inheritance could even be on the line,” the royal insider shared with us.

With the possibility that Harry could be removed from the will, we were also told that “his recent visit to the UK was almost the final straw for Charles”.

“He’s been Harry’s last remaining champion, of sorts, in the royal family, but after recent events, even Charles has had enough.”

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