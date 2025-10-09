King Charles to star in “important” new documentary in milestone move

King Charles is releasing a powerful new documentary to urge others to “protect and prioritise our planet”.

The British monarch, 76, has long been passionate about the environment and climate change and is now making a rare documentary appearance to continue his hard work.

With the working title Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, the film will be released in partnership with Prime Video and The King’s Foundation in 2026.

He will become the latest royal to appear on a streaming service, after Prince William appeared in Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle starred in their own Netflix series.

“Nature is our sustainer—we are a part of nature,” the royal said of the exciting news.

King Charles is an avid environmental advocate, and is passionate about sustainability. (Credit: Getty)

“Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves. For much of my life, I have sought to promote and encourage ways we can work with, rather than against, nature. In other words, to restore balance to our planet, which is under such stress.

He said he hoped that the film demonstrates the “remarkable work being done around the world”, and the work of his foundation.

“Never has it been more important for the world to make a concerted effort to protect and prioritise our planet, and to restore our relationship with it,” he continued.

“It is therefore my fondest hope that this film may encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of Harmony – and perhaps inspire the same sense of determination it has given me to help build a more sustainable future.”

King Charles hopes his documentary will inspire others to care for the planet. (Credit: Getty)

What is King Charles’ documentary about?

The documentary will highlight how the royal’s foundation has embraced the origins, evolution, and scientific foundations of his “Harmony” philosophy.

It will also explore its impact globally, highlighting examples of food production, urbanism, community regeneration, sustainable textiles, and traditional skills.

“Remarkably few people around the world know the full depth of The King’s lifelong battle to bring nature and humanity into harmony,” the Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision director, Nicolas Brown, said.

“Even today, His Majesty’s work with The King’s Foundation is transforming the world in so many inspiring ways.

“This is a story of hope and resilience.

“People who watch this film will leave feeling uplifted and motivated. The King’s philosophy offers something for everyone. Mostly, he shows us the power of resilience – and how following your intuition can transform the world.”

Kign Charles has always shone a spotlight on sustainability. (Credit: Getty)

When does King Charles’ documentary air?

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will be released in early 2026, exclusively on Prime Video.

It will be launched in 240 countries and territories and is being produced by Passion Planet, in collaboration with The King’s Foundation for Amazon MGM Studios.

