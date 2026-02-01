EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan at odds over Archie and Lilibet’s public role

NEED TO KNOW Following Meghan’s disappointing ratings for her Netflix series, As Ever, she’s looking to include her children in future endeavours to spark interest.

is fiercely protective of his children’s privacy and wants to keep them out of the public eye, causing friction between the couple. The Sussexes’ recent rebranding of their charitable organisation from Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies explicitly incorporated their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex is already formulating a bounce-back plan after widespread reports that her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan won’t be renewed for a third season, leaving her without a regular television project to work on.

“Meghan’s in salvage mode right now, but she’s desperately trying to put a positive spin on this setback,” an insider tells New Idea exclusively.

“The official line is that she will still be doing holiday specials, which she’s framing as an opportunity for her to do quality-over-quantity work, while she builds on the other aspects of her As Ever brand. But it’s no secret she’s now scrambling to find other ways to build her audience.”

One sure-fire idea to ignite interest in Meghan’s future projects would be to more fully include her children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

“She’s been advised that getting the kids involved and making her focus more on modern parenting could be a way forward,” our insider explains.

However, New Idea can report that there is one major sticking point. Her husband, the Duke of Sussex, is fiercely protective of his children’s privacy and is not totally on board with them being more visible publicly.

In fact, according to RadarOnline, this point of contention is “a recurring flashpoint” between Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44.

“They are fundamentally pulling in different directions on this, and no matter how many times they think they’ve parked it, it resurfaces again,” a source told RadarOnline.

Our insider clarifies that, while the pair are at an impasse on the issue, it hasn’t – yet – developed into a full-on, unresolvable issue. They say, “Meghan is trying to convince Harry there is a way to let Archie and Lili be part of their story, and their public face, without crossing any lines.”

Meghan is citing the carefully curated way the Prince and Princess of Wales allow their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, to be seen.

“Meghan’s now convinced that her kids can be visible in a similar, controlled way, as long as it’s managed properly,” says the source.

Over the last 12 months, glimpses of Archie and Lilibet, with their faces shielded, have appeared with increasing regularity on As Ever and Meghan’s Instagram accounts.

But it was the recent rebranding of their charitable organisation, from Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies, and the statement that this would allow them “and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family” that truly signalled the shift to involve Archie and Lilibet more publicly.

“Harry may not yet agree, but Meghan knows that family life is the most relatable thing she has left to lean in to,” our insider says. “So that’s what she plans to do. She’ll just need to fully convince her husband first.”

