EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan’s escape to Australia revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly setting their sights on Australia as their new home, a source has exclusively told us.

Advertisement

The news follows the Duke of Sussex’s strong statement after Donald Trump made comments questioning whether NATO would “be there” if the United States “ever needed them”.

“In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first—and only—time in history,” Harry said, in the statement on January 23, in reference to the September 11 attacks.

“It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call.”

Are Harry and Meghan going to move to Australia and call the country home? (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“I served there,” he continued. “I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed.”

With the President continuing to issue threats against Canada, a source exclusively told New Idea that the Australia is “climbing the list fast” as the couple’s future home.

“Harry and Meghan didn’t leave a big impression on the Aussies when they toured there, but they know it’s something they can turn around should they decide it’s their only escape option,” the insider said.

Advertisement

“Harry’s believes it’s only a matter of time before he starts having trouble with the current administration, whether it be audits or visa issues, so he and Meghan have several back-up options should the UK prove to not be viable.

Harry and Meghan last visited Australia on their royal tour in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

“Canada’s now out, but Australia is not [the] top following by Portugal.”

On January 25, Harry and Meghan attended the Sundance Film Festival in Utah for the premiere of their documentary, Cookie Queens.

Advertisement

Their joyous reunion followed Harry’s intense appearances at the High Court in the UK, where he accused the Daily Mail’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited, of illegally obtaining information for news stories.

Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Sir Simon Hughes, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence also alleged that the publication used methods such as phone hacking and “blagging” to obtain stories.

A day after he presented his evidence, the Duke of Sussex was spotted supporting Elizabeth Hurley at the court on January 22.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement