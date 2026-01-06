“This has to be BS”: Meghan Markle exposed for “odd” As Ever blunder

Meghan Markle is recovering from an embarrassing blunder after her As Ever website experienced a disastrous glitch.

Before it was resolved, the website appeared to expose the stock numbers for all the available products after they were added to customers’ shopping baskets online.

Throughout the week, fans shared screenshots, sharing their concerns and confusion.

In one screenshot, the website revealed that 137,435 Signature Sruit Spread Boxes were still available to purchase.

“It is odd this information is readily available to anyone, and yet I heard that she refused to disclose to Netflix – it doesn’t make sense,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

The As Ever website revealed staggering product availability. (Credit: Reddit)

Previously, Meghan has remained tight-lipped about her lifestyle brand’s earnings, but has repeatedly shared when stock had sold out.

In June 2025, InStyle reported that inventory was increased by nearly 10 times that of the first collection, and all of the products sold out in a matter of hours.

Other fans commented with their disbelief about the sheer volume of alleged inventory.

“This has to be BS,” another wrote.

“The jam trio, that’s a decent-sized box. Imagine having to store 137k boxes of that. No warehouse could cope with this amount of stuff unless it’s Amazon.”

With a variety of jams, honeys, flower sprinkles, teas, chocolates, and spice kits on her website, fans have accused her of using white labelling.

Fans could not believe the blunder on the As Ever website! (Credit: As Ever)

This is when a business manufactures a product or service, which is then purchased by another and rebranded with their label.

In June, she came under fire when the Daily Mail exposed The Republic of Tea as her tea supplier.

One fan, however, told others to get a grip and that the numbers did not indicate anything.

“It’s astonishing that so many people actually believe she has this much stock. 🤦‍♀️ Over 590,000 bottles of jam, seriously!?” they wrote.

“On an e-commerce platform, you can manually set the quantity of inventory to any number regardless of actual stock.”

