EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan’s desperate bid to access the “Diana dossier”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex know the only thing keeping their Netflix deal alive is the promise of a Princess Diana documentary to mark 30 years since her death.

Now, sources say the race is on for the couple to get their hands on exclusive content – with Meghan, 44, urging Prince Harry, 41, to demand access to a sealed French police dossier on the August 1997 Paris car crash.

Meghan is urging her husband to access files about Diana. (Credit: Getty)

The 6,000-page file, compiled in 2007, remains locked away in the basement of Paris’ Palais de Justice until at least 2082, under strict heritage laws. It includes hundreds of witness statements, toxicology reports on driver Henri Paul, and never-before-seen photos – material that conspiracy theorists claim holds the truth about the tragedy that killed Harry’s mum, Diana, 36, and Dodi Al Fayed, 42.

“Meghan is desperate to get her hands on those files,” says a Montecito source.

“She’s convinced it could give them the ultimate ‘hook’ they need for their documentary.”

“She also believes Harry has every right to know what happened, so [she] is urging him to demand a review of the documents. As Diana’s son, he has every right to access those files.”

Harry was just 12 when his mother died. He has long grappled with the loss, detailing his grief in his memoir Spare and previous documentaries.

“Meghan knows he wants closure on this,” adds the source.

“And those documents could be what they need to save their Netflix deal.”

A Diana documentary would be a ratings boon for Netflix. (Credit: Getty)

After flops like Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan and Harry’s polo documentary series, insiders whisper Netflix is only hanging on for a potential Diana blockbuster.

“They know Harry is the only one who can authentically tell Diana’s story. It’s a personal project from him – especially if it drops bombshells – and could rival their 2022 series. Meghan is pushing him to fight for the files, saying it’s his birthright,” adds the source.

