Lady Eliza Spencer is ENGAGED – see her stunning diamond sparkler!

Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Eliza Spencer has announced she is engaged to her longtime partner, Channing Millerd.

The 33-year-old shared the exciting news on Instagram on July 31, sharing three stunning images from the special moment Channing got down on one knee in Santorini, Greece.

“Forever and Ever,” the bride-to-be captioned the sweet snaps.

Showing off her incredible diamond sparkler, it wasn’t long before Eliza’s twin sister Amelia Spencer also shared her joy over the news.

“I couldn’t be happier for you both!,” she commented on the post.

She said yes! Lady Eliza Spencer feels on top of the world after revealing her engagement news. (Credit: Instagram)

“THE BEST NEWS IN THE WORLD. I love you both with all my heart! The perfect couple and dream engagement.”

Lady Elizer Spencer is one of the daughters of Princess Diana’s younger brother, Earl Charles Spencer.

Speaking to Hello! earlier this year the model hinted that a proposal from her tech executive boyfriend could soon be on the cards.

“Marriage is definitely something we’ve talked about,” she said of her relationship with Millerd.

Check out that diamond sparkler! The stunning blonde couldn’t help but show off her engagement ring. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple, who have been together for close to a decade, also revealed plans for a destination wedding somewhere sunny.

“We love the idea of a destination wedding,” Eliza said.

“We feel drawn to Italy, especially somewhere bu the ocean – that feels so romantic to us.”

It seems Spain could also be a possibility for the lovebirds.

Channing popped the question in beautiful Santorini, Greece. (Credit: Instagram)

“Spain has that same coastal charm we adore,” Eliza continued.

Of her future husband, Eliza says she feels blessed to have found her perfect match in Channing.

“I want to say how fortunate I was to have found someone like him. He has held me through the sad times and anniversaries. He doesn’t try to change my past,” she added.

Lady Eliza is the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer. (Credit: Getty)

Born to Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife Victoria Lockwood, sisters Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza look remarkably similar to their late aunt and have taken the fashion world by storm.

The gorgeous trio split their time between their childhood family estate of Althorp in England and Cape Town, South Africa.