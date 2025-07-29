Doomed from the start! Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ failed romance

He was heir to the throne and she was the daughter of one of the most aristocratic families in England. So in theory, the romance between Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer should have been one of the greatest love stories of all time.

But, despite how well suited the pair were on paper, their relationship was never going to end well.

Read all about their relationship timeline below.

In 1981 Diana Spencer and Prince Charles announced their engagement.

Did Charles and Diana ever love each other?

The couple first met when Diana was 16. Charles, then aged 29, was dating her elder sister, Sarah. Diana was said to be instantly smitten, but it was several years before the couple began dating.

After just six months of courting, Charles and Diana announced their engagement on February 24, 1981.

Yet, Charles refused to admit he loved her, instead stating: “Whatever ‘in love’ means.”

Although Diana believed she’d found Prince Charming, telling reporters at the time that he was “pretty amazing”.

Their wedding was a fairytale but the marriage wasn't built to last.

When did Charles and Diana get married?

Five months later came the moment the world had been waiting for. On July 29, 1981, 20-year-old Diana arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral in London in a glass carriage.

She stepped out, revealing her wedding dress for the first time.

Created by designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel, Diana’s silk taffeta dress – featuring an 8-metre train – instantly became one of the most famous wedding gowns of all time.

At the altar, Diana raised eyebrows when she had the traditional vows changed to omit the line where she promised to “obey” her husband – perhaps offering a glimpse into the new royal’s determination to be an independent princess.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and 120 guests went to Buckingham Palace for a wedding breakfast.

But the pinnacle moment everyone remembers of their wedding day was when Charles and Diana stepped out onto the balcony and finally kissed for the millions watching below.

Charles reportedly said to Diana: “They are trying to get us to kiss.” She replied: “Well, how about it?” And, after a moment of deliberation, Charles replied: “Why ever not?”

Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their children Prince Harry (left) and Prince William (right).

A marriage rocked by scandal

It was certainly a fairytale wedding, but just a few years later, Charles and Diana’s marriage quickly became strained amid reports of jealousy, affairs and scandals.

The union produced two sons – Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984.

Two years later, rumours of a rift between the spouses emerged when Charles reportedly resumed his illicit affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now known as Queen Camilla.

Meanwhile, it was alleged Diana’s infamous tryst with army captain, James Hewitt, started around a similar time.

The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, with Diana sensationally revealing how public scrutiny and Charles’ affair had ended their 11-year marriage.

Charles and Diana's relationship was tumultuous.

“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” she famously told interviewer Martin Bashir in 1995. She added of Charles: “It became increasingly difficult.”

Sadly, Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997, at the age of 36.

Eight years later, Charles and Camilla tied the knot, and celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year.