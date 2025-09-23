Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana with subtle tribute

Kate Middleton has proved her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, is at the forefront of her mind.

The Princess of Wales, 43, has seemingly made not one, but two, subtle nods to Diana during her royal engagements over the past week.

In her two most recent public outings, Kate has worn a pussybow necktie – a style choice that Diana often wore.

Kate first sported the item in olive green while accompanying Melania Trump around Windsor Castle during Donald Trump’s second UK state visit.

Kate Middleton paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana during a poignant visit to Southport. (Credit: Getty)

Just days later, Kate once again wore a neckie – this time in blush pink – while visiting Southport with Prince William on Tuesday, September 23.

The clothing choice closely resembled many of Diana’s own outfits; most memorably, the look she wore in her engagement portrait with Prince Charles.

Kate’s latest tribute came during a poignant visit with William, 43, to show support for the Southport community following a fatal knife attack in July 2024.

Three young girls – Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven – were killed while taking a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town.

Diana famously wore a pussybow necktie for her engagement portrait – and Kate has been wearing the same style in recent days. (Credit: Getty)

Eight other children and two adults were also injured in the attack. Knifeman Axel Rudakubana was sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in prison.

William and Kate visited Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School, where one of the victims, Elsie, attended. They also privately spoke to each of the victims’ families during the visit.

During the unannounced visit, William and Kate were gifted friendship bracelets by Bebe’s mother, Lauren King, in memory of her daughter.

A nod to the tradition among Taylor Swift fans, the bracelets spelled out “Bebe’s Hive”, a grief support charity founded in Bebe’s name.

“It meant everything,” Lauren told GB News of her moment with the royal couple. “It was really special.”

Diana, the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, frequently wore similar neckties to Kate’s own. (Credit: Getty)

William and Kate wore the bracelets throughout their entire visit, including while touring a new playground at Bebe and Alice’s school, Churchtown Primary School.

William also told the victims’ families: “You are parents united in grief. You have faced such horror — but from that, you move forward with grace and fortitude, creating the most remarkable legacies for your girls. We will always be here to support you.”

William and Kate have supported the families affected by the tragedy ever since the July 2024 attack.

Kate’s tribute came during a poignant visit to Southport, where a fatal knife attack saw three young girls killed in July 2024. She and William were gifted friendship bracelets by one victim’s family. (Credit: Getty)

The couple, who are parents themselves to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, said they couldn’t “imagine” what the families were going through.

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” they said in a statement after the attack.

“We send our love, thoughts, and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

