Royal watchers who have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the Princess of Wales wearing a tiara are about to have their prayers answered.

Advertisement

It’s been two years since Kate Middleton, who is recovering from cancer, stepped out donning the diamond jewels, but according to reports, the Queen-in-waiting is set to dazzle in a sparkly tiara when she attends a state banquet later this week with Prince William.

The grand affair is being held as part of formal proceedings during French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigette’s three-day state visit from July 8-10 and will be held at Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton (left) wore Princess Diana’s (right) tiara for Queen’s Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. (Credit: Getty)

The last time the princess wore a tiara was at a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in 2023. At the time, Kate, 43, chose to match her pink sequined Jenny Packham gown with the Queen Mary Lover’s Knot Tiara which features diamonds and is dripping in pearls.

Advertisement

Some royal experts say the princess appears to favour this stunning piece, which was also worn on numerous occasions by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and predict she may opt to wear it again – even if can be painful.

“Apparently because it was so heavy, she used to get terrible headaches from wearing it,” royal fashion expert Miranda Holder once said of Princess Diana’s experience wearing the crown.

If Kate does in fact step out sporting the Queen Mary, it will be the 12th time she has opted for the gorgeous tiara.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Other crowns the princess could consider for the special event include the Lotus Flower Tiara (which was Princess Margaret’s go-to), Queen Elizabeth’s Cartier Halo Tiara which Kate wore on her wedding day, or the Strathmore Rose Tiara.

“When it comes to tiaras, Princess Catherine has a wide choice available for her to choose from,” jewellery expert Leroy Dawkins told The Sun.

“Although she does not own any tiaras herself, she gets to loan some of the most spectacular tiaras in the world which previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II and now belong to her father-in-law King Charles.”

Royal fans were hoping to see Kate step out in a tiara last year during the Emir of Qatar’s state visit to the UK in December, however she was unable to attend the evening event due to her health.

Advertisement

“This has been two years in the making and I can’t wait to see the Princess. She is going to look stunning, as always,” one royal fan shared on social media.