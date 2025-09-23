Are Kate Middleton and Melania Trump actually friends? These signs point to YES!

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump surprised royal fans when they made a rare joint appearance together.

The Princess of Wales, 43, and the First Lady, 55, made their historic first solo outing together at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate on September 18.

The engagement came during Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK, and was the first time Kate and Melania had stepped out together without other senior royals.

And they couldn’t have appeared happier to be in each other’s company, flashing broad smiles and chatting avidly while meeting members of the Scouts.

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump have formed a budding friendship, it has been claimed. (Credit: Getty)

White House sources said the invitation for Melania to join Princess Catherine was “absolutely” the highlight of the First Lady’s trip.

Now, it has been claimed that the outing was only the first step in a growing friendship between Kate and Melania.

“You could very much see how warm and friendly they were after spending time together,” a source told Hello!.

“They were chatting away, and they both really enjoyed the engagement. The First Lady was super-relaxed, and she really enjoyed her time with the Princess.”

“It’s definitely the start of what looks set to be a very warm, long-term relationship between Kate and Melania,” another added.

Kate and Melania wore coordinated Ralph Lauren outfits during their first solo outing together. (Credit: Getty)

And there were certainly some subtle signs hinting at their budding friendship during their harmonious outing.

In fact, the two women had carefully coordinated everything, right down to their outfits.

Both Kate and Melania stepped out in clothes from American fashion designer Ralph Lauren in a sign of unity between them.

While Kate wore a skirt from the brand, Melania sported a safari-style suede jacket in a complementary shade.

Kate and Prince William also met Donald Trump and Melania off their helicopter. (Credit: Getty)

They later met the Chief Scout, TV presenter Dwayne Fields, who said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the two women together again in the future.

“From what I’ve seen, I wouldn’t be surprised if they were to go away and collaborate on something in the US,” he told The Times.

He also observed that the two women found “a lot to talk about” – as the friendly pictures of their outing certainly prove.

As well as their solo outing together, Kate and Melania also rubbed shoulders at a state banquet the night before.

They also all rubbed shoulders at a state banquet. (Credit: Getty)

They were accompanied by their respective husbands, Prince William and Donald Trump, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Melania also joined Camilla for a tour of the Royal Library in Windsor during the highly talked-about state visit.

