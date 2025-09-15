EXCLUSIVE: Kate and William at breaking point after “dreadful” year

The Prince of Wales described 2024 as “the hardest year in my life.”

So it’s no surprise that a “dreadful” time has taken its toll on Prince William and the Princess of Wales.

During their highly publicised visit to London’s Natural History Museum’s new gardens earlier this month, William and Kate, both 43, were briefly snapped in what seemed to be an uncharacteristically tense exchange that ultimately left Kate looking miserable.

Kate and William seemed tense when they stepped out in London last week. (Credit: Getty)

Friends were stunned to see their normally perfect veneer slip on what should have been a triumphant day.

“Kate and William are rock solid, but they do have a lot on their plate. Prince Harry’s visit to the UK – and his meeting with the King – just piled on the pressure,” a royal insider exclusively tells New Idea.

“Wills knows Kate’s more open to patching things up between him and his brother,” adds the insider.

“But he won’t be persuaded. She has his best interests at heart, but William just feels that now isn’t the time and Harry needs to prove he’s worthy of the olive branch Charles has extended, before they consider doing the same.”

It’s been a constant source of discussion between the pair, our insider adds.

Charles met with Harry last week, but William did not reconnect with his brother. (Credit: Shutterstock)

They are also thought to harbour fears over the King’s health, following his 2024 cancer diagnosis.

Charles, 76, still undergoes regular medical treatment for his condition.

This means Kate and Wills, who are very hands-on parents to their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, will have to be ready to step up at a moment’s notice if his health declines.

“There are some fears the King is not as well as is being said,” our source adds.

“And there’s no one more aware of what that means than Kate and William.”

It’s been a difficult period of time for the couple. (Credit: Getty)

Factor in Kate’s own cancer diagnosis, and it’s understandable if the popular royals are feeling the strain.

“The engagement at the Natural History Museum was their first official event in two months,” our source adds.

“It came during a tricky week for the couple, so if things were a little tense for a moment, who can blame them?”

