Every elaborate detail from Donald Trump’s royal State Banquet revealed

The British royal family certainly knows how to dine their guests in style, and their recent State Banquet was no exception.

On September 17, the royals made sure their best dishes and decorations were out for President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

The 42.32 metre table, which also accommodated 160 guests, including dignitaries, featured 139 candles and silverware polished by hand.

Not only that, there were also extravagant floral displays on the table.

Earlier this week, the royal family gave us an insight into what goes into preparing a State Banquet.

On Instagram, we were given exclusive access to the royal kitchen.

The table was elaborately decorated. (Credit: Getty)

What is served at a royal State banquet?

In the video, Mark Flanagan, the Royal Chef and Assistant to the Master of Catering, said a large team looked after the food.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to work with the team,” he said.

“And we’ve got quite a large team. We’ve got 20 chefs. Also, we have a number of past apprentices who have stayed with the team and have grown through the ranks.

“So, it’s really good to see how everybody can develop through the banquet and use their knowledge at the next one.”

Almost 500 meals are traditionally served at a State Banquet.

At this banquet, the menu included Hampshire watercress panna cotta, organic Norfolk chicken ballotine, and a vanilla ice bombe, with a Kentish raspberry sorbet on the inside.

In the video, Mark also explained that the catering team provided suggestions about the menu, but it was ultimately up to Their Majesties to approve everything.

Everyone dressed their best for the State Banquet. (Credit: Getty)

“We try to make sure that we use the best that we can of the seasons produced from the different states, so we really can utilise as much as possible,” he said.

It’s also a priority to pay tribute to the guests.

After the dinner, all of the guests were served Warre’s 1945 Vintage Port – a tribute to Trump’s position as the 45th and 47th US President.

A Hennessy Grande Champagne Cognac from 1912 was also served, in reference to the birth year of the President’s late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

How long do royal State Banquet preparations take?

According to Buckingham Palace, preparations for State Banquets begin a year in advance.

The final table builds are finalised five days in advance. After that, the decorative display is then delivered, unpacked, and put in place.

Traditionally, the exclusive banquets are held at 8pm.

