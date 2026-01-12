Meghan Markle will RETURN to the UK for the first time in four years

Meghan Markle is finally planning to return to the UK for the first time in four years.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, has not visited the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.

Prince Harry, 41, has made a few short visits by himself in recent months, while Meghan and their kids, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, remained in the US.

Harry is said to be keen to bring his wife, Meghan, and their two children back to visit the UK if his security is reinstated.

Meghan Markle is said to be lining up a return to the UK. (Credit: Getty)

Amid the review, it has now been revealed that Meghan will join Harry in visiting the UK for an Invictus Games event on July 10, according to The Sun.

If Harry is successful in getting his security reinstated, Meghan will make her first visit to the UK in four years for the charity event.

“Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this,” one source claimed.

Harry and Meghan relocated to California in 2020 to raise their children after concerns for their safety.

Harry has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t feel safe bringing his family back to the UK without his security.

“It’s such a special place to him, but it would’ve been a security nightmare,” an insider previously told New Idea.

Meghan last visited the UK in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. (Credit: Getty)

Harry’s security review could finally allow him to bring his family back to the UK.

According to reports, his security arrangements are under formal review for the first time since 2020.

The Home Office are said to have ordered a new threat assessment after Harry contacted Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in October.

Harry has shared his desire to reconnect with his family after growing estranged in recent years.

