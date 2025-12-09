Shock reason why Prince Harry’s kids may return to UK imminently

Prince Harry could be one step closer to his children reuniting with his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, has had a major breakthrough in his ongoing bid to restore his official UK security, according to The Sun.

His security arrangements in the country are reportedly under formal review for the first since since 2020.

The Home Office are said to have ordered a new threat assessment after Harry contacted Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in October to request a review.

If his security is reinstated, it could pave the way for Harry to visit the UK with his and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

Prince Harry’s UK security is under review in a major breakthrough for the royal. (Credit: Getty)

Harry relocated to California with his wife, Meghan, in 2020 to raise their family after sharing concerns for their safety.

Harry has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t feel safe to bring Meghan and their two children back to visit the UK without added security.

In July, a source exclusively told New Idea that he was “desperate” to visit with his children, “but not without adequate security in place”.

“It’s such a special place to him, but it would’ve been a security nightmare,” our insider explained.

The reported new development could quash his concerns and allow his father to reunite with Archie and Lilibet.

Charles is believed to have last seen his grandchildren at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, and he has only met them a handful of times.

Charles is set to visit the US on a state visit in June 2026, but will not redirect his trip from Washington to California to visit Harry’s family.

Harry has shared his desire to bring Meghan Markle and their kids, Archie and Lilibet, back to the UK, but not without security. (Credit: Netflix)

Harry saw his father for the first time in 19 months in September, in a visit to the UK that he said “brought closer” the prospect of bringing his family to the UK.

Harry’s full security cover was removed after Harry and Meghan stepped down as full-time royals in 2020.

The Prince lost an appeal of his security measures in April, with a judge ruling that his “sense of grievance” on the matter was not grounds for an appeal.

The government has reportedly agreed to review the measures after Harry personally contacted the Home Secretary, with a decision expected next month.

A UK government spokesperson told PEOPLE, “The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.

The security review could allow King Charles to see his grandchildren. (Credit: Getty)

“It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

Amid the development, it has emerged that the majority of Britons agree that Harry should receive UK security.

According to a YouGov poll, a survey of 8,022 adults found that 56 per cent think that Harry should receive some form of police protection when visiting the UK.

However, 39 per cent of those respondents believed that Harry should finance it himself, while only 17 per cent said the state should fund it.

