Prince Harry makes US shock citizenship confession

Prince Harry has called the United States of America home for more than five years, and has finally revealed whether he’d apply for US citizenship.

The Duke of Sussex made the revelation on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know podcast, which was released on October 29.

It’s believed that the episode was recorded in New York for the World Mental Health Day gala, which Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, attended earlier this month.

In the final segment of the episode called Royal Rapid Fire, the comedian asked Harry if he would apply for citizenship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California in 2020. (Credit: Getty)

“Am I going to become a US citizen? There are no plans to be at this point,” the Prince confessed.

His wife and his daughter, Lilibet, are American citizens. His son Archie holds dual citizenship because he was born in England.

Harry’s citizenship status has been the subject of speculation since he stepped away from the royal family with Meghan and relocated to California.

Especially when he spoke about his past drug use in his explosive memoir, Spare.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services’ official policies state that visa applicants “who are found to be drug users or addicts” are inadmissible for citizenship.

In May 2023, The Heritage Foundation argued that he might have received special treatment and sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release his visa documents under the Freedom of Information Act.

Fast forward to early 2025, a US judge ruled that his visa details would remain private, but some records were made public by the DHS.

Even though they were heavily redacted, they did reveal that he didn’t experience special treatment.

Since then, reports have suggested that he might be living overseas with the rare A-1 Head of State, which is reserved for foreign royals and heads of state.

Prince Harry’s citizenship status has been a controversial topic for several years. (Credit: Getty)

“I would expect that Prince Harry had an A-1 visa every year of his life. Take his age and divide by five to figure out how many applications he has filed (or were filed on his behalf when he was underage) – so about eight applications.”

“Each visa will have a duration of five years, good for multiple entries to the United States,” immigration lawyer Melissa Chavin told the Daily Mail.

“Each entry will be permitted for an indefinite period of time called ‘duration of status,’ meaning for the time that he remains close to becoming the King of England. For him, that is all of his life.”

