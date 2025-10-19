Meghan Markle’s tears at emotional memorial service with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was reduced to tears at an emotional memorial in honour of her friend’s son.

She stepped out over the weekend alongside Prince Harry to support their close friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Julian Zajfen.

They attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament, which was set up to honour Kelly and Julian’s son George, who died at the age of nine in July 2022 after a sudden illness.

Kelly and Julian’s daughter, Lily, gave a heartfelt speech about her late brother at the event, which reduced Meghan to tears in an emotional moment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out to support their friends at a memorial over the weekend. (Credit: Instagram)

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was seen wiping away tears as she showed her support for her friends on the difficult day, one video showed.

Meghan shared an array of photographs to Instagram from the event, alongside the caption: “Proudly supporting the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament.”

She also posted a picture of Harry, 41, hugging Lily, and gushed in a caption, “Our other favourite Lily,” in a nod to their own daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The event raised $200,000 for the non-profit organisation, Alliance for Children’s Rights, which provides vital resources for children in foster care.

It was an event in honour of Meghan’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen’s late son, George. Meghan shared a photograph of Harry and Kelly’s daughter, Lily. (Credit: Instagram)

Meghan has been friends with Kelly for almost two decades, after they were introduced by Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.

Kelly recently said of their bond: ‘She’s been the most amazing, nurturing, fun, loving human.

“She’s been by my side, especially since Georgie died, and I cherish our friendship very much.”

