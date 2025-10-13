The real reason Meghan Markle attended Paris Fashion Week is revealed

The real reason Meghan Markle made a surprising appearance at Paris Fashion Week has been revealed by fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, made a surprise appearance at the annual event to watch Pierpaolo reveal his debut collection for Balenciaga as its Creative Director.

Meghan has been a longtime fan of the brand, and Pierpaolo has now revealed that Meghan had reached out and asked to attend the show.

“She reached out and said she’d love to come to the show,” he told The Cut.

“There was no strategy or big orchestration. I didn’t tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise. In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful.”

Meghan Markle invited herself to Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty)

He revealed that he met the former actress years ago, and they’ve “been texting ever since”.

Previously, Meghan’s spokesperson revealed that she had attended to support Pierpaolo and had a history of wearing his designs.

She wore two elegant Balenciaga looks at PFW, first stepping out in a stunning white gown before changing into a sleek black look for the afterparty.

Her appearance at his show marked almost two years since she was last in Europe.

Before he became the Creative Director, Pierpaolo spent 25 years at Valentino, followed by eight years of independent work.

Taking to Instagram after the attending PFW, Meghan shared a video of herself getting ready and wrote: “About last night. Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga. I’ve missed you 🇫🇷 – thanks for the love ❤️”

Before this, her last trip to Europe was when she appeared at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

She was last in the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

She raised eyebrows when she appeared at the show. (Credit: Getty)

It could mark a turning point for Meghan and Prince Harry, as he too recently made a rare return to the UK.

Though Meghan didn’t join him, instead remaining in California with their kids, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, Harry did reunite with King Charles on the trip.

It was the first time he had seen the monarch since February 2024, when Charles was diagnosed with cancer, and he is said to be focusing on reconciling with his father.

He poignantly confessed that he “misses” the UK, sparking speculation that he and Meghan could be lining up a return to his native country.

Meghan’s return to Europe has only added to the rumours, after Harry shared his hopes of bringing their two children to visit the UK.

