Prince Harry’s surprising “king” skit during rare US chat show appearance

Prince Harry has teased a surprise guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, shocked fans by appearing in a playful video shared to Stephen’s Instagram page on Wednesday, December 3.

In the video, Harry got involved in a skit about being a “king for the day”, a very cheeky choice for the royal, given his father, King Charles, is the British monarch.

Harry and Stephen lip-synced to a viral audio clip from the Great British Bake Off, where host Alison Hammond hilariously misunderstands one contestant.

“If you was treated like a king for the day, what would you like me to do for you?” Harry mouthed in Alison’s voice.

Responding in baker Mark Lutton’s Northern Irish tones, Stephen mouthed, “Um, bake for me, probably.”

Harry channelled Alison’s confusion as he replied, “You’d want me to do what? Beg?”

To which a shocked Stephen mouthed back, “Bake! B-A-K-E, bake!”

Harry then erupted into laughter and threw his hands in the air as he said, “Oh, bake!”

The amusing moment from the Great British Bake Off has gone viral since it aired, and is often used for playful lip-sync videos.

After Harry got involved in the trend, his wife, Meghan Markle, shared it to her Instagram Stories.

When is Prince Harry appearing on Stephen Colbert?

The video was a promotion for Harry’s upcoming appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

It is a rare TV appearance for the royal, who does not usually appear on chat shows, though he has featured on Stephen’s program before.

He was last interviewed by Stephen back in 2023, while promoting his memoir, Spare.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on weeknights at 11.35pm ET (3.30pm AEST).

Harry’s teaser video came ahead of Wednesday night’s (Thursday AEST) episode, though he hadn’t earlier been announced among the line-up of guests.