Prince Harry makes cheeky jibe at Meghan’s cooking in rare cameo on Netflix special

Meghan was joined by a variety of guests, and showcased how she celebrates Christmas.

Prince Harry has been highly requested to appear in Meghan Markle’s show With Love, Meghan, and has finally spoken on the show… but perhaps it did not go as planned.

The Duke of Sussex had some cutting words for his wife when he tried her food during her Christmas Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

When Meghan was cooking with chef Tom Colicchio, Harry entered the kitchen and said he could smell gumbo.

The dish holds a special significance for the Duchess of Sussex, as her mother, Doria Ragland, prepared it for Christmas.

“Gumbo, for me, is one of my favourites,” Harry explained after kissing his wife and introducing himself to her guest. “Especially her mum’s, but before the fish goes in.”

On the second season of her show, Meghan revealed that he does not like lobster. Famously, the royal family generally avoids eating shellfish, especially during royal tours, due to health concerns.

Luckily for Harry, his mother-in-law sets aside a portion for him.

“My mum does the turkey sausage for you, so this one has more kick to it,” Meghan said during her Christmas special. “I’ll give you a little towel. He’s going to sweat.”

Harry said it was “wonderful”, but said he could “feel it puncturing through the top” of his head.

“I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mum’s, but it’s certainly close,” he said, which was met with a look of feigned shock.

“My mum will love you for that,” she said after that jab. “What a good thing to say for your mother-in-law.”

While it was marketed as a joyful special, it has been panned by critics for a lack of substance.

Especially when she was decorating the tree and preparing Advent calendars for her children, Prince Archie, and Prince Lilibet, and they weren’t present.

Meghan and Harry tend to keep their children away from the spotlight and off social media.