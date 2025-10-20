The telling sign that Meghan Markle is planning to launch a cosmetics line

Meghan Markle has sparked speculation that she is gearing up to launch her very own cosmetics line.

Advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, has already ventured into the lifestyle space with her brand, As Ever, and could now be making a move into beauty.

Rumours that she might be working on a cosmetics line emerged when she posted an Instagram reel showing herself applying two lipsticks.

The brand names could not be seen in the video, which industry sources have claimed is a “tell-tale” sign that she might be working on a brand of her own.

Meghan Markle has sparked speculation that she is planning to launch her own cosmetics line. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“On her Instagram reel, the make-up lined up on her dressing table was unbranded or had the brand labels obscured, which felt deliberate,” a source told The Mail On Sunday.

“That’s a tell-tale sign Meghan has something in the pipeline.

“The fact she didn’t want to promote or reveal any other brand is a big clue that she’s gearing up to promote her own range eventually – it is a sign for industry insiders.”

Advertisement

Meghan has already been busy expanding her As Ever brand, releasing a new range of wine earlier this year.

Her first rosé sold out in less than an hour, and she added a new Sauvignon Blanc into the mix earlier this month.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post about her apricot spread and orange marmalade.

“We heard you missed us. We’re back…and we brought a friend,” the caption on As Ever’s page read.

Advertisement

A video shared to Instagram of Meghan applying lipstick prompted the rumours. (Credit: Instagram)

Meghan then gave some further details about the new wine in a statement, saying it felt like the “natural next step”.

“With this long weekend ahead, I’ve been thinking of every table we’ll gather around, every meal shared, every quiet moment in between,” she explained. “The wine is crisp, effortless, and one I hope you’ll reach for again and again.

“After seeing how much you loved our Rosé, this felt like the natural next step – a white you can keep chilled, ready to pour when friends show up, or when you just want something easy and beautiful to enjoy. I hope it becomes one of your favourites too.”

Advertisement

Eager to take over the lifestyle space, Meghan is also reportedly trademarking As Ever for “hospitality services”, such as hotels and restaurants.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.