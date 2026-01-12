From the moment Prince Louis was born at 11.01am on April 23rd, 2018, he has lived his life in the spotlight, his adorable baby face quickly morphing into that of a quickly growing child.

With brown eyes, brunette hair, and a cheeky smile, with every public appearance the fourth in line of succession to the British throne has made, royal watchers have been quick to point out the many similarities the youngest shares with his family members.

He’s also been a standout at royal engagements!

Whilst he still has plenty of growing to do in the years to come, New Idea has investigated which of his relatives the seven-year-old looks most like, and what he may look like as a teenager and adult.

Who does Prince Louis look like?

