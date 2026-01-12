From the moment Prince Louis was born at 11.01am on April 23rd, 2018, he has lived his life in the spotlight, his adorable baby face quickly morphing into that of a quickly growing child.
With brown eyes, brunette hair, and a cheeky smile, with every public appearance the fourth in line of succession to the British throne has made, royal watchers have been quick to point out the many similarities the youngest shares with his family members.
He’s also been a standout at royal engagements!
Whilst he still has plenty of growing to do in the years to come, New Idea has investigated which of his relatives the seven-year-old looks most like, and what he may look like as a teenager and adult.
Who does Prince Louis look like?
Princess Catherine
Arguably, Prince Louis looks like his mother the most.
And thanks to some images the Princess of Wales has shared from when she was a child, there’s no doubt that he takes after his mum with his doe eyes and adorable cheeks – he’s a carbon copy!
It’s clear that Louis has inherited his adorable chubby cheeks from his mother who was equally sweet as a young girl.
Even as he’s grown older, fans still think he looks just like his mother.
At Catherine’s 2025 Christmas concert, photos of Louis smiling reminded fans of his mother at a similar age. Do you see it? We certainly do!
Check out these side by comparisons posted by katemiddletonprincessofwalesuk on Instagram.
Prince William
Peaceful and serene, the babies could have been mistaken for each other if they were born at the same time.
Over the years, however, the resemblance Louis bears to his father has altered, as a mop of darker hair has sprung forth from his head, and his facial features have grown to be more similar to those of his mother, the Princess of Wales.
But despite this, it’s clear the young prince has inherited his cheeky nature from his doting dad.
When William was a similar age to Louis, he was also known for pulling silly faces at public appearances with his family, something his son is now well known for.
Prince George
With matching chubby cheeks and button noses, there was no doubt that Louis and his older brother George were related when the younger prince was christened in July 2018.
Despite being very similar in their facial features as babies, as Louis has grown up, he has developed darker hair like his mother and slightly different facial features to his brother George, who shares more similarities with their father Prince William.
Princess Charlotte
As well as being a carbon copy of his mother as a youngster, little Louis looks very similar to his older sister Charlotte, with their identical hair colours and similar facial features.
What cuties!
Prince Harry
Whilst the young prince doesn’t share too many physical similarities with his uncle Harry, he did don an almost identical outfit to Trooping the Colour in 2023 to one worn by a then four year old Harry to the Beating Retreat military ceremony held on June 29, 1989.
King Charles
Looking back on childhood photos, it’s fair to say that little Louis resembles his grandfather. Look at how adorable they both are!