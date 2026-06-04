“Over the moon!” Lynne McGranger’s joy as her daughter welcomes TWINS!

She’s a Gold Logie winner, and a bona fide national treasure following her almost 33-year stint on Home and Away, but Lynne McGranger has finally scored the role she’s been waiting for for years.

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Lynne, 73, has taken great delight in announcing that she has become a grandmother for the first time!

Lynne’s daughter Clancy McWaters, who she shares with her husband Paul McWaters, gave birth to fraternal twin daughters on May 29.

“I became a Nanna last Friday,” Lynne proudly shared during a June 4 appearance on The Morning Show.

“Our beautiful daughter Clancy and her husband Luke gave birth to Stevie Grace and Daisy Joy… twin girls!”

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Lynne announced the arrival of Clancy’s twins on The Morning Show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We can’t believe it’s twins!”

Lynne went on to tell hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies that there is no history of twins in their family.

As such they were rather surprised but still “over the moon” by the double arrival of Stevie Grace and Daisy Joy.

“Luke’s mum and dad Annette and Gary, and us, and everyone who knows… Clancy and Luke kept it out of social [media] for so long,” Lynne, fresh from her stint on reality show SHARK!, continued.

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“And now it’s happened and Clancy and Luke gave me the go ahead this morning to share with you guys.”

Kylie and Larry rushed to give Lynne a big hug and told the star “we are so happy for you”.

Lynne has long hoped that daughter Clancy would make her a grandmother. But she never anticipated twins! (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Lynne McGranger’s daughter?

New Idea has suspected for some time that Clancy was keeping mum on a possible pregnancy.

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We noticed that Clancy shared a video on April 3 on the public Instagram account of her Pilates studio, Kefi Studio Pilates, of herself doing Pilates.

On the video Clancy wrote, “Imagine building a routine at a Pilates studio and then being told you can’t keep coming because you’re pregnant.”

Clancy was by Lynne’s side when she won her Gold Logie last year. (Credit: Instagram)

What’s in a name?

Clancy has chosen two very popular names for her fraternal twin girls.

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According to the website BabyCentre, Stevie is currently ranked at number 78 on the list of most popular baby girl names of 2026. Meanwhile, her sister Daisy’s moniker comes in substantially higher, at number 19.

The name Stevie typically means “crown” or “garland” and originates from Greek and English roots.

Daisy, of course, is the name of the flower. It comes from an Old English word that means “day’s eye”.

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Let the spoiling begin!

While the rest of the country is just catching up to the happy news after Lynne’s emotional announcement on The Morning Show, New Idea can reveal this has been a long time coming for the ecstatic grandmother.

In May 2024, Lynne exclusively told New Idea that she was champing at the bit to have grandchildren to spoil.

“Paul and I wait with bated breath,” Lynne told us. At the time she was promoting her stage show The Grandparents Club.

“Clancy and Luke have other fish to fry first, but I just want to be a grandparent before I lose my marbles!” Lynne continued.

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When we asked if it was something she’d like to experience in the future Lynne added, “I said to my daughter, ‘Come on, hurry up. We haven’t got all day. What do you think honeymoons are for? They’re not for fun and games – get on with it!’”

Lynne and her husband Paul (left) are delighted for Clancy and their son-in-law Luke (right). (Credit: Instagram)

In another interview in 2023, Lynne admitted that, when Clancy and Luke got engaged in 2021, and called to tell her, she initially thought it was a pregnancy announcement they were sharing.

“I remember she FaceTimed me and said, ‘So we’ve got a bit of news’,” Lynne told 7NEWS.com.au.

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“I thought she was pregnant, which I wouldn’t have minded,” the actress continued. “She saw the look on my face and went, ‘No mum I’m not pregnant but…’ and she lifted up her finger with the engagement ring on it.”