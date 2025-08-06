Lynne McGranger’s daughter defends mother’s Gold Logie win

Lynne McGranger’s daughter, Clancy, has made a shocking statement after her mother won the 2025 Gold Logie.

The Home and Away star walked away with the top gong of the year, as well as the silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Drama.

After her win, Pedestrian TV published a piece titled: ‘Just A Reminder: ‘A Woman Of Colour Has Never Won The Gold Logie’.

The piece addressed the lack of diversity in Australia’s television industry and the lack of representation.

Clancy has defended her mother, Lynne, after her monumental Gold Logie win. (Credit: Instagram)

The author praised the number of women who were nominated this year and said Lynne deserved to win for her extensive career.

“However, I can’t help but reflect on the fact that no woman of colour has ever had the honour of winning Gold,” the author said in the article.

Since the Logies began, Waleed Aly is the only person of colour to win the coveted award.

While the piece acknowledged that people of colour have won other Logie awards and have been nominated for Gold, the author said the Gold was a benchmark in Australian television.

The outlet also published the same title on its Instagram page, which has since had more than 300 comments, with mixed opinions.

One of them was Clancy, who simply said: “Just a reminder: It’s the public’s vote.”

Lynne McGranger took home the Gold and Silver Logie awards. (Credit: Getty)

During her acceptance speech for her Gold Logie, Lynne thanked her daughter, her son-in-law Luke, her partner Paul McWaters, and the Home and Away colleagues.

“Before I forget, this is going to be pride of place next to my 1974 Wagga Wagga Drama Festival Best Actress,” Lynne said in her acceptance speech. “And it’s true, it’s absolutely true. That’s when I went, ‘This acting thing is kind of good! Maybe I will be better at it than I am at teaching’.”

“I want to acknowledge all the other nominees, all the beautiful, fierce women of all ages. And I am the eldest! If you live as long as I do, it’s fantastic. And of course, lovely Hamish. You are a brave man, darl, thank you.”

She also thanked her supportive fans.

“To the fans, bloody hell! For all of you fans, and those of you who keep free-to-air television alive, please, keep on doing what you’re doing,” she added.

