EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry pictured alone as insiders say “he’s never felt more homesick”

NEED TO KNOW Prince Harry was not invited to cousin Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire.

was not invited to cousin to Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire. Senior royals including King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the celebration.

attended the celebration. Sources claim Harry felt particularly hurt seeing photos of the family gathering without him .

. The Duke of Sussex is said to be increasingly homesick for the UK and wants his children to maintain ties to his homeland.

and wants his children to maintain ties to his homeland. Insiders say the latest family event has renewed Harry’s desire to return to Britain with Meghan and their children.

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It’s no secret that the Duke of Sussex often pines for his former home country Great Britain. Last November, he penned a heartfelt essay on how much he loves “the banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands”, adding that “these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it.”

It’s no stretch then, that Prince Harry, who has resided in California since 2020, must undoubtedly also miss a royal family wedding in the English countryside too. But that’s what he had to endure on June 6 as he was not invited to his cousin Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling.

The nuptials took place at the ancient All Saints’ Church in the idyllic Gloucestershire village of Kemble. A sizable number of royals were in attendance.

Harry cut a lonely figure at a polo match the week of the wedding. (Credit: Backgrid)

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Meanwhile, Harry, 41, was 9000 kilometres away with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

“Harry has never felt more homesick than he did seeing all of Peter’s wedding photos,” a source tells New Idea exclusively.

“Everyone looked so happy on the big day and it particularly stings because Harry was once so close to his cousin.”

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Indeed, Harry attended Peter’s first marriage to Autumn Kelly in 2008 and has long shared a passion with his cousin for outdoor pursuits, sport and socialising.

Harriet and Peter met in early 2024. (Credit: Getty)

“The most heart-wrenching part is not just that Harry didn’t make the guest list, but that his children had to miss out on another important family occasion too,” our source says.

“If Harry was still in the UK – and not estranged from his royal relatives – there’s every chance that his kids could have been included in the wedding party as a page boy or flower girl. But that wasn’t to be.”

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The fact that King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales were invited will also sting, especially as the event had been described as “small and intimate” due to it being a second marriage for both Peter, 48, and Harriet, 45.

Peter’s mother, the Princess Royal, was also visibly joyful on the big day. Sources say Princess Anne is delighted that her son has finally found a lasting love.

“Harry put on a brave face at home over the weekend but seeing his closest family all together, happy and getting on with their lives without him is still very painful,” our source shares.

The Wales clan were expected to attend the nuptials. (Credit: Getty)

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They add that Harry’s homesickness over this event only puts further pressure on his wife, Meghan, 44, to agree to a return to the UK with him – sooner rather than later.

“Harry desperately wants his children to have some connection to his home country,” our source continues.

“But Meghan is still unwilling to make the trip, so for now, Harry will just watch happy family gatherings from afar.”

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