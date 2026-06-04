“Cut them out”: Prince Harry’s explosive clash with Charles Spencer over Diana documentary

Earl Charles Spencer is reportedly on rocky terms with his nephew, Prince Harry, following a fight about a documentary about Princess Diana.

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Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly developing a documentary about the late royal, with hopes to release it next year to mark 30 years since her tragic death in August 1997.

Rumours have been rife about Charles rejecting the proposal, with reports claiming he dashed any hopes the couple had of securing the Spencer family’s blessing or access to any archives.

Allegedly, the heated rejection took place when Diana’s brother took a day off his honeymoon in Sedona with his wife, Cat Jarmnan, to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children.

Earl Charles Spencer reportedly shut down any hopes Meghan and Harry had for making their Princess Diana documentary. (Credit: Getty)

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“This was long overdue, but Charles is the only one who still has time for his nephew and therefore the only one who could maybe talk Meghan down,” the insider exclusively tells New Idea.

“The entire project is arguably more about Meghan than Diana and Charles was insulted.

“Meghan’s said to be devastated and very hurt over it, but even worse might have cut them out from the Althorp archives and estate.”

Another source previously told New Idea that the couple allegedly want to get their hands on a sealed French police dossier on Diana’s 1997 crash.

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“Meghan is desperate to get her hands on those files,” a Montecito source disclosed to us earlier this year.

“She’s convinced it could give them the ultimate ‘hook’ they need for their documentary.”

The 6,000-page file contains hundreds of witness statements, toxicology reports on driver Henri Paul, and never-before-seen photos. The files are sealed in Paris’ Palais de Justice until at least 2082.

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The source also alleged that Meghan is determined for Harry to see the files, to offer him closure after his mother’s death.

Charles is reportedly concerned that Diana’s story will once again become tabloid fodder. (Credit: Getty)

“And those documents could be what they need to save their Netflix deal,” the insider continued.

Following the success of their first documentary with the streaming giant in 2022, Meghan’s second season of With Love, Meghan, was not a high performer, ranking 1,217th in Netflix’s report for the second half of 2025.

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With the Netflix series on pause, Harry and Meghan’s production company, Archwell Productions, is still developing other projects.

Despite extending their deal with Netflix, there’s still chatter about the couple’s uncertain future with the streamer after it ended its investment in Meghan’s As Ever brand earlier this year.

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