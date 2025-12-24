You won’t believe who overtook Princess Anne as the hardest-working royal

Princess Anne was previously named as the hardest-working member of the royal family, but now, King Charles has overtaken her.

The conclusion was revealed after an extensive analysis by Patricia Treble for The Mirror, which examined the number of engagements each royal attended until December 18.

Out of 2,458 official royal engagements, Charles carried out 532, despite having cancer treatments.

In a rare and personal update, which was televised on December 12, he revealed that his treatment will be reduced in the new year.

King Charles was named the hardest working royal of 2025. (Credit: Getty)

“Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctor’s orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” he shared.

During the message, which aired during Stand Up To Cancer 2025, which is a charity campaign run by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, he encouraged others to get themselves checked.

“A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes for most people when they are either told they don’t need further tests or, for some, are given the chance to enable early detection, with the life-saving intervention that can follow.”

Not only did the King conduct several engagements across the UK, but he also went overseas to Canada and Poland.

Anne carried out 50 fewer engagements than Charles, including a variety of site visits and tours in South Africa and a tour of Australia in November.

Princess Anne wrapped up a trip to Australia in November.

Prince Edward had 313 engagements, which was the third-highest amount, followed by Princess Anne with 235.

Queen Camilla was fifth, having completed 228 engagements.

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, came sixth with 212 engagements, Prince William with 202, Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, with 113 engagements, and Prince Edward with 77.

After Princess Catherine’s gradual return to royal duties after her 2024 cancer diagnosis, she completed 68 engagements throughout the year.

