Rihanna gives birth! Singer welcomes a baby girl with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna has welcomed her third child with her partner, A$AP Rocky!

The singer, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce they had welcomed a baby girl, their first daughter.

Rihanna posted a heartwarming photograph of her cuddling her baby girl, who was wrapped up in a pink onesie and a bow.

She was born on September 13, and they have named her Rocki Irish Mayers, in honour of A$AP Rocky.

Her middle name, Irish, also appeared to be a sweet tribute to Rihanna’s late father, Ronald Fenty, who is of Irish, African, English and Scottish descent.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky already share two sons – RZA, three, and Riot, two.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Rihanna’s family…

Rihanna has welcomed her third child – a daughter called Rocki Irish Mayers. (Credit: Instagram)

When did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky start dating?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, were friends for more than a decade before they started dating.

Things became romantic between the pair in 2020, following Rihanna’s split from her ex-boyfriend, Hasan Jameel.

Rumours had been swirling about their relationship before PEOPLE confirmed the longtime friends were officially an item in November 2020.

They marked their new relationship by jetting off on a holiday to Barbados together and spent Christmas there with Rihanna’s family.

“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

In May 2021, A$AP Rocky proved things were getting serious between them as he described Rihanna as “the love of my life”.

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he told GQ Magazine.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky started dating in 2020 and made their Met Gala debut in 2021. (Credit: Getty)

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have never confirmed that they have tied the knot, but have long been subject to rumours.

Just days before publicly announcing they had welcomed their daughter, Rocki, A$AP Rocky made a cryptic comment about their relationship.

When asked about speculation that they are married, he told Elle: “How you know I’m not already a husband?”

“I’m still not gonna confirm it,” he added, further fuelling the rumours that he and Rihanna have secretly said “I do”.

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship and rarely speak about it publicly.

ASAP Rocky dropped a huge hint that he has married Rihanna. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Rihanna’s children?

RZA Athelston Mayers

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, RZA, on May 13, 2022.

At the time, Rihanna revealed they hadn’t been actively planning to start a family, but weren’t “planning against it” either.

“I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f*** says it has to be that way,” she told Vogue in April 2022.

“I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in January 2022, and Rihanna gave birth to RZA just four months later.

“Rihanna is doing well,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

They didn’t announce their son’s name until nearly a year later, as they keep their family life very private.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky also share two sons – RZA and Riot Rose. (Credit: Getty)

Riot Rose Mayers

The couple welcomed their second son, Riot, on August 1, 2023.

Rihanna confirmed she was pregnant again during a now-famous on-stage reveal during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

She proudly debuted her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging red bodysuit onstage.

They continued the theme of naming their children “R” names, following suit with their own monikers.

Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy by debuting her baby bump during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. (Credit: Getty)

Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed they were expecting their third child in May 2025.

Once again, Rihanna announced the news in style by debuting her baby bump in New York just days before the Met Gala.

A$AP Rocky then confirmed their pregnancy news at the annual fashion spectacular, at which Rihanna has become a staple attendee.

“It feels amazing,” he told reporters at the time.

“It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

The following month, A$AP Rocky seemed to confirm their baby’s gender during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Smurfs premiere.

When asked if it was the daughter they’d been waiting for, he replied: “It is, man, it is.”

The couple then welcomed their daughter, Rocki, on September 13, 2025.