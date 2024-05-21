  •  
Australian Celebrities

Aussie singer Tones and I looks unrecognisable in new post

She doesn't look like this anymore!
Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I left fans shocked after sharing an Instagram post in which she looks near-unrecognisable.

The Dance Monkey singer is known for wearing oversized, baggy clothing, however, she recently debuted her new style in photographs wearing a gorgeous dress, high heels, natural makeup, and statement earrings.

tones and i transformation wearing big bejewelled earrings, grey blazer, fake lashes, big smile on her face
(Credit: Instagram)

The beloved Australian singer shared the gallery of photos alongside a sweet caption thanking fans for almost selling out her Australian tour.

“This whole Australian tour is about to sell out!” she wrote. “My albums done! And it’s all because of YOU! Thank you.”

Fans were quick to congratulate her in the comments section while some pointed out the artist’s transformation.

tones and i then and now. the first photo she wears bright orange track suit. the second photo she standing in a gorgeous all black mini dress
(Credit: Photo 1: Getty, Photo 2: Instagram)

“So nice to see her in a dress,” one fan wrote.

“You are glowing 🔥,” another said.

Another wrote: “I love your new style in these pics…looking really stunning.”

Tones and I, real name Toni Watson, has been teasing the release of her upcoming album for months and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to for the release date!

tones and i then and now. the first photo she has short blonde hair and bangs and wears baggy adidas tracksuit. the second photo she has long hair, natural makeup and wears grey blazer
(Credit: Photo 1: Getty, Photo 2: Instagram)

At the beginning of May 2024, Watson shared with her fans that her work on the album was complete and that the songs and mixing were officially out of her hands.

“It’s been years in the making and I know this album will raise a lot more questions than answers as I haven’t spared a detail to protect my privacy but I am ready and proud to have created my own version of a Tones tell all,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The release of her new single titled Wonderful on May 17 has increased anticipation for the already long-awaited album. The single amassed close to 300,000 streams on Spotify within four days.

Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren is a digital writer obsessed with all things fashion, health, beauty and entertainment, with a keen interest in music and travel.

