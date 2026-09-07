“Didn’t know if I would speak”: Libby Trickett’s personal admission sparks flood of love

Five months after sharing the shock news that she had suffered a type of heart attack, Olympian Libby Trickett has made another candid health revelation.

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In June 2025, the 41-year-old mum-of-five experienced a spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD) – a serious, often emergency condition where an artery wall in the heart tears, blocking blood flow.

Now, she has shared that she is taking a type of GLP-1 medication as a result.

Taking to Instagram on September 6, Libby spoke openly about how she wondered whether to talk publicly about it.

“In March this year I was prescribed a bunch of different medications to help my heart after my SCAD heart attack, ” she shared, adding that she was prescribed a range of products including a GLP-1.

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GLP-1 medications are only available in Australia on prescription from a doctor and include Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

Libby Trickett has shared that she is on GLP-1 medication. (Credit: Instagram/libby_trickett)

“I didn’t know if I would speak about this in public because the space for nuance in these conversations are almost nonexistent on these platforms and everyone is going to have their own view,” Libby explained in her post.

“But not mentioning it felt like a shame response to me, and I’ve been open about the medication that I take for my anxiety and depression, and I’m certainly not ashamed of any of the medication that I take to make sure I’m the healthiest version of myself.”

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Libby went on to explain that had it not been for her heart attack, she likely “wouldn’t have gone onto a GLP-1”.

“There is no perfect way to have these conversations and we all have our own built in biases, opinions and experiences which inform all of our decisions, but as always, let’s stay curious,” she asked her followers.

“Be willing to ask uncomfortable questions, be open to the idea that other people’s experiences are different to ours and therefore can lead to different perspectives AND THAT IS OK!

“Also, I want to say that there is no reason that is more “right” to take these medications. Only what is right for you and is between you and your prescribing doctor. Because ultimately, we are all just doing our best with what we have.”

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Libby Trickett was a busy mum of five when she had a heart attack. (Credit: Instagram/libby_trickett)

Libby’s fans reacted with positivity to her openness.

“What ever makes you the best version of yourself, thank you for being so open,” one wrote in response.

“The only thing that matters is that you are doing what is right for you – your health and your family will be glad you are looking after you as well as you do your family,” another added.

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Libby – who welcomed her fifth child Archie after a “volatile” pregnancy in April 2025 – was two months postpartum when she suffered her SCAD.

Libby Trickett is sharing her story because she felt saying nothing was a “shame response”. (Credit: Insstagram/libby_trickett)

“It’s not caused by the normal things that cause heart attacks like build up of plaque and things like that,” she explained in an April 2026 video. “But basically a tear that happens in the artery wall in the heart.”

“It almost exclusively happens to women under the age of 50, it commonly happens in pregnant women or women who have recently given birth. There’s a genetic component it seems.”

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At the time, a shaken Libby revealed she would likely be on lifelong medication to manage her heart rate and blood pressure.

“I need to do moderate cardio exercise, I can’t lift heavy weights, there’s question marks around rollercoasters and all different types of things,” she shared.

“It’s been a lot.”