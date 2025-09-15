Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet secretly weds longtime love

Forget killing two birds with one stone, as Eric Stonestreet has managed to simultaneously tick off three big celebrations from his to-do list– including tying the knot!

Eric took to social media last week to share the happy news that he and partner, Lindsay Schweitzer, had married at their Kansas City home on September 8.

“It’s my birthday and guess what I got,” he captioned his announcement post.

The date was chosen as it fell between their birthdays. (Credit: hsmithphoto/Instagram)

The next day, they celebrated Eric’s 54th birthday while his beau, Lindsay, had turned 46 just a few days before the nuptials.

“You are beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of to do life with,” Eric wrote on Instagram for Lindsay’s birthday.

“I can’t wait to see where this next year takes us and how many fun and lasting memories we create.”

Jesse and his husband Justin Mikita (left) sent their love. (Credit: Instagram)

Eric’s wedding post was met with many congratulatory messages. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Eric’s husband on Modern Family, wrote: “Of all second marriages, this one is my favourite. I love you both! I’m so happy for you!”

Fellow Modern Family costar Rico Rodriguez, who played Manny, also offered his congratulations to the newlyweds, writing “🥳🥳🥳” while countless other fans jokingly commented, “This is how I found out Cam from Modern Family was straight!”

Eric and Lindsay, a paediatric nurse and mum to twin boys, met in June 2016 at a charity event in their hometown of Kansas City.

They then got engaged in August 2021 after five years of dating, before finally tying the knot in September 2025.

