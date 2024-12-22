Inside Hugh’s holiday sacrifice: Choosing kids over new love

Not even a bracing dip in the crystal blue waters at Sydney’s Bondi Beach could wash the worry off Hugh Jackman’s face.

New Idea has learnt that the actor has pumped the brakes on his blossoming relationship with American theatre star, Sutton Foster, for the sake of his children.

Hugh, son Oscar, 24, and daughter Ava, 18, arrived in Australia last week ahead of the holidays. But as the trio enjoyed everything the beach suburb has to offer, Hugh constantly looked “distracted and preoccupied,” our source says.

It’s clear he’s missing Sutton,” they add. “But Hugh’s priority will always be his children.”

In particular, Hugh, 56, knows that his moving on from their mum, Deborra-lee Furness, has to be handled sensitively. As a result, the actor dumped plans to invite Sutton to Sydney for Christmas. Instead, she’s back in Los Angeles, where she is performing in a stage production of Once Upon A Mattress.

“He’s told her that, for now, they just have to be patient,” our source says. “She’s disappointed but she understands.”

Ava and Oscar, who joined Hugh in Sydney, are his focus. (Credit: Media Mode)

In November, New Idea revealed that, following the surprise ending of his 27-year marriage to Deb in 2023, Hugh had found love with Sutton, 49.

The pair became great friends in 2021 while starring in a Broadway revival of The Music Man. Reports of their romance emerged after Sutton filed for divorce from her second husband, Ted Griffin, in October. They share a daughter Emily, seven.

There is no suggestion that Hugh and Sutton became romantically involved while still with their previous spouses. But once they did become an item, their romance quietly flourished, away from the spotlight.

“They are in love but both have kids. They’ve realised the last thing they want is for them to feel sidelined or as if things are moving too fast,” our source explains.

“Hugh has met Sutton’s daughter Emily – she even calls him ‘Uncle Hugh’! But while Oscar and Ava met Sutton [during The Music Man’s run] Hugh thinks it’s still too soon to introduce them to her as his partner.”

Sutton filed for divorce from her second husband, Ted Griffin, in October.

It would also have been “way too much to expect them to include Sutton on their trip to Sydney this time around”, adds the source. The trio have been spending quality time together at Hugh’s stunning North Bondi penthouse.

“After everything that’s happened, Oscar and Ava really needed this holiday with their dad,” says the source. “Being back in Sydney is the perfect place to do that. Hugh would’ve loved for Sutton to join him here for the holidays but it’s simply too soon.”

Instead, our insider adds, Hugh and Sutton are remaining in daily phone contact as they navigate their new relationship.

“Hugh is going to use this time away to regroup and to reflect on the huge changes he’s made in his life in recent years,” our source says.

After emerging from his long marriage to Deb, 69, Hugh is wary about moving too fast with Sutton, no matter how strong their mutual feelings.

“He’s hoping this restful break in Australia with his kids will recharge the batteries – and give him clarity,” our source adds.