EXCLUSIVE: Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart’s secret wedding frenzy!

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart have sparked fan frenzy that they’ve gone and tied the knot just weeks after getting engaged!

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Wedding bells were ringing, albeit prematurely, when the couple and Home and Away co-stars uploaded photos from a recent celebration to social media.

Ada, 48, looked gorgeous in a white dress, and she and James, 50, were surrounded by their loved ones.

James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou have sparked secret wedding rumours with their latest outing. (Credit: Instagram)

These details had many of their followers convinced they’d secretly wed, and the happy snaps were from a reception!

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A source tells New Idea that James and Ada are definitely “not husband and wife just yet”.

“It was just a family get-together, although I can see why they sparked confusion,” they added.

However, the source says when the pair do walk down the aisle, it will likely be in secret.

They explain, “I can imagine they’ll do it on the down low and then announce it as a surprise.”

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Ada was wearing white at a family reception. (Credit: Instagram)

When did Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart get engaged?

Ada and James’ on-screen love story became one in real life when they started dating in April 2024, before getting engaged on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Announcing the news, Ada shared a video on Instagram of the moment James popped the question alongside the caption, “I said yes!”

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James’ daughter, Scout, was present for the proposal and appeared overjoyed as she ran to hug Ada after she said that all-important “yes”.

James shares Scout with his ex-wife, Packed to the Rafters star Jessica Marais, while Ada has a son, Johnas, with her ex-husband, Chrys Xipolitas.

James and Ada got engaged on Valentine’s Day. (Credit: Instagram)

They previously told our sister publication TV WEEK that their two children have built a very special bond.

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“They get along so well,” Ada gushed.

“They’re like brother and sister now.”

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