A TV veteran, athlete and comedian: Dancing with the Stars 2026 cast LEAKED!

As the curtains close on this year’s Dancing with the Stars, New Idea hears there’s a long list of Aussie celebs hoping to cha-cha-cha their way on to the next season.

Advertisement

From newly divorced Deborra-lee Furness to Aussie tennis legend Jelena Dokic – 2026 could just be DWTS best yet!

In fact, rumour has it Channel Seven are also keen to sign on one of Australia’s most respected journalists and TV presenters, Ray Martin, after news presenter Michael Usher proved to be a hit with fans.

“Ray is a five-time TV WEEK Gold Logie winner for a reason – TV fans love him,” a TV insider spills.

Will Ray sign on to be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2026? (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“He’s exactly the kind of talent Dancing with the Stars‘ core audience would be thrilled to see show off his moves on the floor.”

The source adds that Ray would no doubt be “encouraged by the performances of fellow journo Michael Usher.”

Have You Been Paying Attention favourite Sam Pang is also on the wish list but given that is highly unlikely, funnyman-turned-TV WEEK Logie winner Guy Montgomery waltzing around the ballroom would be just as entertaining.

Fans would love to see Guy Montgomery give Dancing with the Stars a try in 2026. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

While none of the above stars have officially been locked in yet, Muster Dogs host Lisa Millar wasn’t afraid to admit to New Idea that she’s been working hard (and practically begging everyone she knows) in hopes of landing a spot on the show next year – even if she is terrible dancer.

“I’d go on Dancing With The Stars…I would LOVE to do that show. I’ve told Sonia,” Lisa told New Idea at the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Lisa says she would sign up in a heart beat. (Credit: Getty)

“I got booted out of first year ballet when I was five, and there’s not been one lesson since!” she continued.

Advertisement

“I’ve been watching Shaun Micallef and I think he’s done a sterling job. I love the whole show. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been my favourite guilty pleasure.”