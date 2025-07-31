Muster Dogs is looking for the PAWFECT dog trainers – here’s how to apply!

If you think you have what it takes to appear on the next season of Muster Dogs and are up for the challenge, now is your time to shine.

The much-loved ABC show is on the hunt for its next bunch of Muster Dog Trainers and you don’t need to be barking mad to apply.

According to the official casting call, producers are searching for not one, but six, experienced graziers “who are ready to dive headfirst into a year of training a new muster dog puppy from the ground up.”

Host Lisa Millar. (Credit: ABC)

“Our Muster Dog graziers must have over 5 years’ experience with working dogs. You can be on your own property or work on someone else’s – so long as you have a dog pack!,” the job description reads.

“If this sounds like you, we want to hear from you.”

Speaking about the show, host Lisa Millar says it’s family-friendly viewing which is what she loves most about it.

“None of us expected Muster Dogs to take off as much as it has,” Lisa said in a previous interview.

Muster Dogs has taken Australia by storm. (Credit: ABC)

“We must all desire a bit of kindness. We need people not backstabbing each other. It’s something kids can watch with their families. Whether you’re in the city or the country, people love dogs, and also, their dogs love dogs. The number of videos that I got from people wanting to share their dogs getting excited when it was Muster Dogs time and barking at the television. That happened on the first night it went to air.”

So, if you think this could be the pawfect job for you, find out how to apply below:

Muster Dogs launched on ABC in 2022. (Credit: ABC)

How to apply

All you have to do is visit https://go.mycastingnet.com/Apply/Show/MD2025 and fill in details including; contact information, the state or region where you are from, size of your property, your profession, dog experience and include a photo of yourself. You will also need to submit a two minute video about yourself.

Applications close on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.