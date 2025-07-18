Start running because casting for The Floor is now OPEN!

Get excited because casting is officially open for season 2 of The Floor and we’re here to tell you everything you need to know to apply.

Hosted by Rodger Corser, The Floor sees 81 players battling to take over a giant quiz grid by winning head-to-head duels.

And according to Channel Nine’s Andrew Peace, who is the network’s creative director of programming and production, the team is on the look out for people of all ages, genders and jobs.

81 contestants have the opportunity to win $200,000 in prize money.

“I would invite everybody to come on board,” Andrew previously told New Idea.

All you have to do to be in the running to appear on the gripping gameshow is be available for a one-week shoot in September this year and fill out the application form online where you will be instructed to answer some quick easy questions and upload a photo.

Rodger loves hosting the hit gameshow here in Australia.

You also need to be 18 years old or older and currently living Australia, the UK or Europe.

Speaking to New Idea about his new hosting gig earlier this year, Rodger said it was a dream come true.

“Presenting and hosting a show like The Floor … I would have been almost afraid to do five, 10 years ago. I would have been like, ‘That’s not what I do,’” he said.

The 52-year-old went on to reveal how he thinks he would go as a contestant on the show, admitting his topic of choice would be in the “sporting” category.

“Like an AFL kind of subject – or I’d probably go for grand finalists or something like that,” he told us.

As for what it takes to succeed? Rodger says “good general knowledge is key”.

So, if you’re thinking of applying, you better get in quick because the callout has already gone global with the official Aussies in London Facebook page even sharing details about it.

“Tell your friends, tell your family, dob in whoever you can think of!,” the post read.